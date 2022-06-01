News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala Lesbian Couple Reunited by High Court in Big Win After Being Separated by Parents & Other Stories

BJP Announces 22 Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls; to Support 2 Independents

The last-minute entry of two media barons enjoying the BJP’s support has created hurdles for the Congress to get all its candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha while at the same time, the ruling party has kept caste equations in mind in distributing its tickets for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 22 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, of whom more than half are OBCs and SCs, the two caste segments the party continuously reaches out to. READ MORE

Kerala Lesbian Couple Reunited by High Court in Big Win After Being Separated by Parents

The Kerala High Court set a strong precedent on Tuesday by allowing a lesbian couple, Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, to live together after they were forcefully separated by their parents. Adhila had filed a habeas corpus petition following which Fathima, who was allegedly “abducted" by her family, appeared before court. The two judge bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran simply asked the couple if they wished to live together, to which they replied yes. The court then helped reunite the couple through a proceeding which lasted for barely a few minutes. READ MORE

7th Victim of Terror in Kashmir to be Cremated Today: Teacher’s Killing Puts Focus Back on Jihadist Attacks | A List

The mortal remains of the Hindu teacher killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district will be cremated today at around 11 a.m. Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Jammu’s Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh terrorist attack in Kashmir this month. READ MORE

Malaysia Chicken Export Ban Leads To Price Rise, Shortage In Singapore

Diners in Singapore are bracing for prices of their national chicken-and-rice dish to soar as neighboring Malaysia prepares to block exports starting Wednesday to increase supplies in its own markets and hold down surging prices. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week that, beginning June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. READ MORE

‘People Here Love Me a Lot,’ Said an Overwhelmed KK in Last Interview Before Performing in Kolkata

Singer KK’s sudden death post a performance in Kolkata on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the music fraternity, as well as legions of fans who revered his voice. The singer had returned for two performances in Kolkata after a few years, and was really excited to go up on stage to entertain his fans in West Bengal. In a short interview with a local TV channel, the 53-year-old singer said that he was overwhelmed by all the love showered on him by fans there. READ MORE

French Open: Best Clashes of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in Grand Slams

Proving that it is not the end of his reign yet, claycourt king Rafael Nadal reached his 15th French Open semi-final by beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in a vintage French Open quarter-final clash in the early hours of Wednesday. READ MORE

