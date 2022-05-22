News18 Afternoon Digest: Kerala, Maharashtra Watch Out for Monkeypox, Delhi to See a Unified MCD From Today & Other Top Stories

Monkeypox: Kerala, Maharashtra Watch Out for Virus; WHO Calls Spread ‘Highly Unusual’, African Scientists ‘Baffled’ | 10 Points

The WHO is worried and baffled by it, so are African scientists. After being in the throes of Covid-19 for over two years now, another disease is ringing alarm bells: Monkeypox. And even India is being vigilant to the possible case of the infection, which is a cousin of the smallpox, and is now registering increasing cases in Europe.

No Offensive Slogans, Weapons & Cap on Capacity: Cops List 13 Conditions for Raj Thackeray’s Pune Rally Today

Ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rally in Pune on Sunday, the police have laid down several guidelines which have to be followed during the public. Officials said that the city police have listed 13 conditions, which needs to be followed, failing which a legal action will be taken.

Delhi to See a Unified MCD From Today: What Does this Mean, How Will It Happen & Politics Around It

The three civic bodies in the national capital were officially merged into the ‘Municipal Corporation of Delhi’ on Sunday. The bodies, which had earlier existed as south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations have now been unified into a single entity, after the ministry of home affairs issued a notification in the regard this week.

Petrol, Diesel Prices: Rajasthan, Odisha, Kerala Cut VAT on Fuel; Check Latest Rates

After the central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to cool the prices of auto fuel, several states are also following the suit by reducing value-added tax (VAT). So far, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala governments have cut VAT on petrol and diesel. The Centre has cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

North India to Get Relief from Heatwave; Kerala & Northeastern States to See Heavy Rains. Details

India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rains to continue over the northwest and east India for the next four days. The intensity of the rain is likely to peak on Monday. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and due to its influence, some southern states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days.

Leaner, Fitter Neeraj Chopra Back on Field Come June, Sets Sight on 90m Mark

Neeraj Chopra is leaner, meaner and ready for action as the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist sweated it out in readiness for the upcoming grind. Neeraj has spent the last six months getting back to his best, first in the USA and now in Turkey. He has been training hard with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and is now back to his full speed, throwing javelins and medicine balls.

