News18 Afternoon Digest: K'taka Hijab Row Intensifies as Students Skip School, Exams, Lalu Yadav Convicted in 5th Fodder Scam Case & Other Top Stories

Karnataka Hijab Row Intensifies as Students Skip School, Exams; Hearing to Continue in HC Today

The hijab row in Karnataka continued to take the centre stage on Tuesday as more than 35 students, who were denied entry into their classrooms for wearing their headscarves, began a demonstration on the school campus in Kodagu. Similar incidents were reported across the state as students skipped schools and exams or chose to register their protest as politics intensified over the issue.

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted in Fifth Fodder Scam Case, Quantum of Punishment on Feb 18

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Tuesday convicted in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury scam, the fifth fodder scam case, by a special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court in Ranchi. Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four other matters related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases - the illegal withdrawals of ₹ 37.7 crore and ₹ 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, ₹ 89.27 crore from the Deoghar treasury, and ₹ 3.76 crore from the Dumka treasury.

‘Consistent With My Dignity’: Former Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress in Yet Another Blow to Party

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quit the party on Tuesday, in yet another setback for the Grand Old Party ahead of Punjab elections as it fights to keep its house in order amid multiple desertions. In a resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar wrote, “Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national cause outside the party fold."

Indian Citizens, Students, Whose Presence In Ukraine Is Non-Essential, Urged To Leave Temporarily

India issued an advisory to students and Indian nationals studying in Ukraine that they may consider leaving temporarily. The Indian embassy in Kyiv in a release said that all Indians should avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy in Kyiv said.

‘Full Bikaau’ Twitter User Trolls Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone in Viral Review: ‘Anupamaa Dekh Lo’

If you haven’t seen Gehraiyaan yet but are keen to watch it then we would suggest that you don’t continue reading. But if you have made your plans to give it a miss, going by the extremely polarised reviews that the film has received, you are in for a hilarious ride! Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, is a complex relationship drama. The story revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant. While a section of the internet has been impressed by the sensitive handling of mental health issues like anxiety in the film, others have had some pretty scathing takes on the film and one such reaction has gone viral on social media, and how.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Relationship Timeline: Can You Keep Up with This K-Drama?

Kim Kardashian’s life is as open a book as it can get in American celebrity history. Thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a 17-season reality show chronicling her and her family’s life, the general public is privy to pretty much every detail of her glamorous existence. Among the several dramatic twists and turns in her life, the Kanye West chapter is probably the most eventful. They were friends while Kim was dating and marrying other men, and when they finally got together, it was one of the most high-profile unions of recent times.

