News18 Afternoon Digest: K'taka Parties Unite Against Actor Ajay Devgn Over Hindi Row, Oppn Vs States on VAT on Fuels & Other Top Stories

‘Don’t Forget That Your First Film…’ K’taka Parties Unite Against Actor Ajay Devgn Over Hindi Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has come out in favour of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, a day after a debate arose over the national language following a Twitter fight between Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan and him. “Our states were formed because of languages. Regional languages have been given importance. Sudeep’s statement is right and everyone should respect that," Bommai said.

On Burning Issue of VAT on Fuels, Oppn Says Not Right to Blame States; Hardeep Puri Quips ‘Truth Hurts’

Advertisement

Opposition leaders have reacted sharply to Prime Minister’s comments during a live telecast on Wednesday on states not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel despite the Centre slashing excise duty. Former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday it would be interesting to know why the finance ministry “embarrassed" PM Modi by putting out the information on the day he chose to “admonish" the states.

Modi Govt’s Mega Plan to Help Small Traders Beat Amazon, Flipkart: How Nilekani is Leading It

An open technology network for small merchants is in the works, where traders and consumers can buy and sell everything. The man behind this freely accessible online system is India’s high-profile mogul Nandan Nilekani. The network has the potential to challenge big e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, which have captured 80 per cent of the country’s online retail market.

If Things Are Okay, AFSPA Will be Removed in Other Places Too: PM Modi’s Promise in Assam

Advertisement

After landing in Assam’s Diphu in Karbi Anglong (a tribal district), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for peace in conflict-ridden areas in the Northeast and said that the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) shall be removed if things return to normal.

Elon Musk Now Wants to Buy Coca-Cola Next to ‘Put the Cocaine Back in’

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover for around $44 billion brought on a slew of requests for him to buy a lot of companies. While a host of Twitter users suggested other purposes that the Tesla boss could have invested this money in, many memers requested him to take over other organisations as well. It became a meme template where people have been tweeting as Musk, claiming he’s buying Australia or McDonald’s in order to fix all the ice cream machines. Musk, known for trolling around, seems to have understood the assignment. He has now tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.