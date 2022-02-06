News18 Afternoon Digest: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92, Lata Channi Clears Air on Buzz of Rotational CM & Other Top Stories

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Singer Dies at 92; India Mourns; Public Darshan at 2:30 PM in Shivaji Park

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar, who was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India’, breathed her last at 8:12 am in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was 92.

‘Post Not a Kirana Shop’: Channi Clears Air on Buzz of Rotational CM as Cong Gears Up to Pick Punjab Face

The Congress party is all set to reveal its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022 on Sunday. In an exclusive interview to News 18 India, incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied all rumours concerning CM seat-arrangement that it would go on a rotation- two-and-a-half-years each for Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said it wasn’t someone’s ‘shop’ that could be split apart.

UP Polls: Farmers, Jobs, Abandoned Cattle. This and More in BJP Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ to be Out Today

A comprehensive policy on managing and monitoring cattle that cause damage to crops, employment opportunities and a better future for farmers: the BJP is likely to focus on these issues in their ‘Sankalp Patra’, with four days left for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah will unveil the BJP’s election manifesto, ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’, on Sunday, said sources. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

‘Jara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani’: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar Through Her Iconic Songs

1000th ODI: Evolution of Indian One-Day Cricket Through Eyes of Kumble, Srinath, Zaheer And Agarkar

India is all set to become the first country to play 1000 one-day internationals. It will reach this momentous milestone when Rohit Sharma-led team takes on the West Indies at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Australia has played 958 and Pakistan 936. India has won 518, lost 431, tied 9 and has been involved in 41 no result matches. It has played at 66 venues in the world (28 in India) and a record number of 72 matches at Sharjah.

