News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Lightning Fast': SC Pulls Up Centre over EC Chief's Appointment And Other Top Stories

‘Lightning Fast’: SC Pulls Up Centre over EC Chief’s Appointment, Says File Didn’t Travel Even 24 Hrs

Lightning fast, said the Supreme Court, describing to Centre the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Arun Goel amid the ongoing debate over the procedure followed to do so. The apex court pulled up the central government, saying the file “did not even travel 24 hours". READ MORE

ISI Head During Pulwama, ‘Close to Bajwa’: Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, Pakistan’s New Army Chief? Explained

Lt General Asim Munir was on Thursday appointed the Chief of Army Staff by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza became the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee. Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted Sharif’s decision to name Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new army chief, shortly after the premier presided over a crucial Cabinet meeting in Islamabad. READ MORE

Advertisement

From Punjab to Central Ministries, Retired IAS Arun Goel Whose Appointment As EC Chief is Under SC Scanner

It was on November 18 that 1985-batch IAS officer Arun Goel was given a Voluntary Retirement from Service. A day later, on November 19, the President appointed this retired IAS officer as the Election Commissioner.Two days later, on November 21, he took charge of the office, and, on November 23, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to produce the original files related to his selection. READ MORE

Elon Musk Creates ‘General Amnesty’ Poll Days After Restoring Trump’s Twitter Account

After using a poll to restore the former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and CEO, has now created a new poll to assess public opinion on “General Amnesty."“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" Elon Musk asked in a tweet, with either yes or no. READ MORE

Advertisement

Tata Group To Buy Bisleri For Rs 6,000-7,000 Crore; Current Management To Stay For 2 Years: Report

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is buying India’s largest packaged water company Bisleri International for an estimated Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, according to an ET report. It added that Ramesh Chauhan, who is the chairman of Bisleri International, has no successor to take Bisleri to the next level of expansion. Three decades ago, Chauhan had also sold soft drink brands Thums Up, Limca and Gold Spot. As part of the Bisleri-TCPL deal, the current management will continue for two years, the ET report said. READ MORE

Advertisement

Vadnagar Tea Bubbles Up in Gujarat Poll Pot, with BJP in Prestige Battle against Congress, AAP on PM’s Turf

Advertisement

The first thing that stands out when you enter the tiny Vadnagar railway station is a huge structure wrapped in a sheet with marigold flowers adorning it. Suddenly, some young boys come to remove the garlands, telling me they are stale and each morning they put up fresh ones. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here