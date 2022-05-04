News18 Afternoon Digest: Loudspeaker Deadline Ends, Raj Thackeray Tweets Bal Thackeray Video to 'Justify' Stir & Other Stories

India Saw Uptick in Deaths, Fewer Births Registered in First Year of Pandemic: CRS Data

India saw an uptick in the number of deaths registered in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, while the number of births registered in the Civil Registration System (CRS) in that year declined 2.4 per cent as compared to 2019. The number of deaths increased by 6.2 per cent in 2020 from the year before that, according to data released by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday. READ MORE

Coronavirus is Airborne, Positivity Rate Increases with Number of People at Premises: Study

Astudy has confirmed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is airborne and that if two or more Covid-19 infected individuals are in a room, the virus in air had the positivity rate of 75 per cent. The findings of the collaborative study by the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and CSIR-IMTech, Chandigarh, were published in the Journal of Aerosol Science. READ MORE

In Uncle’s Footsteps? Loudspeaker Deadline Ends, Raj Thackeray Tweets Bal Thackeray Video to ‘Justify’ Stir

Bal Thackeray’s once-upon-a-time heir apparent Raj Thackeray seems to be trying to fit into his uncle’s ‘Hindutva’ shoes in an effort to reinvent himself and resuscitate his political career. And if there were any doubts, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a video of the late Sena patriarch advocating for removal of loudspeakers from mosques — a cause Raj Thackeray has been spearheading in Maharashtra. READ MORE

Rana Couple, in Jail for Hanuman Chalisa ‘Dare’ to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Granted Conditional Bail

Maharashtra’s MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row, were on Wednesday granted conditional bail. Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra. READ MORE

Beijing Shuts Dozens of Metro Stations, Buses to Curb Covid-19 Spread

The Chinese capital Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. READ MORE

LIC IPO Open For Subscription: GMP, Financials, Review; Should You Apply?

The Rs 20,557 crore initial public offering (IPO) by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will kick off for subscription today. The company will be selling its shares in the range of Rs 902-949 per equity share, with a minimum bid of 15 shares and then in multiples thereafter till May 9. Ahead of the IPO, the public sector insurance behemoth has raised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors, allotting around 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 per share. READ MORE

