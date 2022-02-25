News18 Afternoon Digest: Madhya Pradesh Youths Studying in Ukraine Stuck After Flights Cancelled, Seek GoI Help & Other Stories

Caste and Crew of Allies, Turncoats Key to Uttar Pradesh Poll Action in Purvanchal

After the first four phases, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are now shifting towards Purvanchal, considered the bellwether region of the state. The voting for the next three phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. READ MORE

Karnataka Police Launch Hunt for Alleged Puppy Killer in Yelahanka Locality of Bengaluru

Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a puppy killer who is targeting stray puppies and killing them mercilessly in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, police said on Friday. According to police, they are probing the matter and verifying CCTV footage, recording statements of locals, dog lovers, activists to get clues about the person. They have also lodged a case in this regard on a complaint by Aniruddha B.R., a private company employee. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh Youths Studying in Ukraine Stuck After Flights Cancelled, Seek GoI Help

As Russia launched full scale military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, students from Madhya Pradesh, mostly pursuing medicine courses, are having a tough time getting back home. Two such girls Riya Pathak and Ishita Thakur, natives of Jabalpur, were left disappointed as flights were cancelled after Russia’s attack on Thursday. READ MORE

Anand Subramanian, former Advisor to Chitra Ramkrishna, Arrested by CBI in NSE Co-location Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian in connection with its probe into a 2018 stock market manipulation case. He was arrested from his Chennai house late Thursday night, according to sources. The former GOO of NSE will be taken to federal body’s headquarters in Delhi and produced before a local court for custody. This was the first arrest in the case. READ MORE

Amid Russian Invasion, Man’s Tearful Goodbye to Daughter Captures Havoc Gripping Ukraine | WATCH

Chaos and devastation continue to grip Ukraine on Friday morning after Russia launched a military offensive targeting its southern neighbour’s defence infrastructure on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. The invasion, being termed as the “darkest hours of Europe since World War II" by world leaders, has led to panic among civilians in Ukraine. READ MORE

EXPLAINED | War In Ukraine: Why Russian President Vladimir Putin Uses WWII To Justify Attacks

Vladimir Putin told the world in the lead-up to Thursday’s attacks on Ukraine that his operation aims to “denazify" Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government. READ MORE

