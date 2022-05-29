News18 Afternoon Digest: Maha Health Minister Asks People to Wear Masks in Districts Where Covid-19 Cases Are Going Up & Other Stories

‘They Loitered Around, We Wanted Them to Study’: Boys in UP Madrasa ‘Chained Up’ at Behest of Parents

After uproar over two boys ‘chained up’ in a madrasa, police has discovered their parents had asked the teacher to do so as they would ‘run away’ from the school and loiter, said a report. READ MORE

Maha Health Minister Asks People to Wear Masks in Districts Where Covid-19 Cases Are Going Up

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said residents of districts in the state which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new COVID-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures. READ MORE

Advertisement

If India Belongs to Anyone, it’s Dravidians and Adivasis, Not Modi or Thackeray: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for going “only after Mughals". READ MORE

Deadly Nose-bleed Fever Shocks Iraq as Cases Surge; Slaughterhouses Under Scrutiny

Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever spreads, jumping from animals to humans. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ Sold 20 Tickets on Day 8 and Twitter is Queuing Up With Memes

Advertisement

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, has been witnessing an extremely low performance at the Box Office. As per reports, the movie managed to sell just 20 tickets across India, which led to a collection of only Rs 4,420. Twitter handle called Indian Box Office, in a tweet mentioned that “Dhaakad collected 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India." It further wrote how “India’s No.1 female star AliaBhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi collected 5.01 cr net on second Friday." READ MORE

‘When 19 Kids Died! That’s On Your Hands!’ Ted Cruz Confronted at Restaurant Over Texas Shooting

Advertisement

US Senator Ted Cruz was heckled in a Houston restaurant on Friday night, days after his speech at the National Rifle Association’s conference, in which he largely opposed plans for gun control. Cruz is among the conservative senators facing public backlash over his views on gun control, after the tragic massacre in a school in Uvalde, where 19 children and 2 teachers died after an 18-year-old opened fire at them. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.