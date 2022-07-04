News18 Afternoon Digest: Maharashtra CM Shinde Emerges Victorious in Trust Vote With 164 MLAs & Other Stories

Maharashtra Floor Test: CM Shinde Emerges Victorious in Trust Vote With 164 MLAs

CM Eknath Shinde has won the trust vote with 164 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP core committee, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Eknath Shinde will meet today evening for discussion on cabinet portfolios, sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Film Poster Depicting Goddess Kali Smoking Draws Flak for ‘Hurting Hindu Sentiments’, Director Issues Clarification

Adocumentary film’s poster, directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments with its depiction of the Goddess Kali. Leena recently shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media. It debuted as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum. READ MORE

School Children Among 16 Dead as Bus Falls Into Gorge in HP’s Kullu, PM Announces Ex Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

Sixteen people, including some school children, died in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. Officials said the incident took place as the private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. READ MORE

‘Ouch’: Amazon Founder Bezos Lashes Out At Biden’s Appeal To Oil Cos To Lower Prices

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has criticized President Joe Biden for calling on oil companies to lower sky-high gasoline prices, prompting the White House to come to the US leader’s defense on Sunday. “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted Saturday. READ MORE

Residents In Cuba Sleep Fully Clothed Fearing Building Collapse Due To Earthquakes

“When we go to sleep, it is with the fear of not waking up again," says Elisa Bacyan, resident in one of about 700 apartment buildings deemed unsafe in the Cuban capital, where collapses are frequent. Bacyan, 51, lives alone with her daughter Lesyanis, 12 in an old-town building named “Edificio Cuba" that dates from 1940. The six-story building belongs to the Cuban State, like most others on the communist island. It sports 114 small rooms that house 92 families rent-free. READ MORE

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Proposal Receives Go-Ahead From BSE, NSE; What Happens Next?

HDFC Bank and parent HDFC inched closer to the merger process as stock exchanges give thumbs up to their amalgamation scheme. HDFC Bank has received an observation letter with ‘no adverse observations’ from BSE and an observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange of India, both dated July 02, 2022, in relation to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of: (i) HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), with and into HDFC and (ii) HDFC with and into HDFC Bank. READ MORE

