News18 Afternoon Digest: Major Crackdown Against Chinese Firms, Including Vivo, as ED Raids 40 Locations Across India & Other Stories

‘SC’s Nupur Sharma Remarks Crossed Laxman Rekha’: Open Statement by 15 Judges, 77 Bureaucrats, 25 Armed Forces Officers

A group of “concerned" citizens — 15 judges, 77 bureaucrats and 25 Armed Forces officers – has issued an open statement condemning the Supreme Court’s recent comments blaming former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad for the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, terming it “surpassing of the Laxman Rekha". ? READ MORE

Major Crackdown Against Chinese Firms, Including Vivo, as ED Raids 40 Locations Across India

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids in more than 40 locations across India in a major crackdown against Chinese companies, including smartphone major Vivo. Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are some of the states where searches are underway. READ MORE

‘Will Decide on Cabinet Formation Soon, For Now Let Us Breathe, Spend Time with Families’: CM Shinde

Pointing to the hectic political activities of the last fortnight, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he will need some time before he and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios. READ MORE

As BJP Finds ‘Permanent Address’ in the Northeast, Party Launches Push for 100% Strike Rate in 2024 Battle

The BJP has found a “permanent address" in the Northeast, Union Home Minister and senior leader Amit Shah said at the party’s National Executive meeting, enthusing leaders and workers from the region in attendance at the event. READ MORE

US Celebrates July 4 Under The Shadow Of Chicago Highland Park Mass Shooting

A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday’s celebrations across the US and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. READ MORE

Baahubali Producer Slams Resul Pookutty’s ‘Gay Love Story’ Comment on RRR: ‘How Is It a Bad Thing?’

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s comments on SS Rajamouli’s RRR have drawn a huge backlash from Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. In a series of tweets on Monday, Resul called the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film “a gay love story" after filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj called it “garbage." READ MORE

