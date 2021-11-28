News18 Afternoon Digest: Malala Yousafzai Graduates from Oxford, Shares Photos With Husband & Other Top Stories

>Malala Yousafzai Graduates from Oxford, Shares Photos of Celebration With Husband

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has now officially become an Oxford University graduate by earning a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. Yousafzai recently shared many photos on social media about the graduation ceremony that got delayed due to the persistent pandemic. She is seen celebrating her graduation by wearing the customary graduation black robes and cap all graduates are seen wearing at these ceremonies. >READ MORE

>Mann Ki Baat: My Goal is to Serve People, Says PM Modi, Hails India’s Start-Up Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresed the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. “In every country with a large youth population, three aspects matter a lot. Sometimes, it becomes the true identity of the youth. The first aspect is – ideas and innovation. The second is the spirit of taking risks and the third is the ‘Can Do’ spirit. This is the era of start-ups and it is also true that today India is leading the way in the world of start-ups," Modi said. >TOP HIGHLIGHTS

>UPTET 2021 Question Paper Leaked, Exam to be Held Next Month

The UPTET 2021 question paper has been leaked and the exam has now been cancelled. The question paper was found floating on a WhatsApp group. The teachers’ eligibility test was scheduled to be held today, November 28 but will now be held after a month. A special task force is investigating the matter of the UPTET 2021 paper leak. The question paper went viral on WhatApp groups at Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. The board has further notified that candidates will not have to pay any fees again for the exam. The exact date of the exam will be notified in due course of time. >READ MORE

>Kajol’s Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukherji tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, November 27, and is currently isolating herself. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Hey everyone I’ve been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required." >READ MORE

>BJP Surges Ahead, TMC Opens Account in Prestige Battle in Tripura Municipal Elections

The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura is underway and a three-tier security is in place for it on Sunday. The polls were held on Thursday amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by political parties. >LIVE UPDATES

>840-metre-long Tunnel Detonated for Indian Railways Project in Odisha

The construction of BG Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Link project gained momentum in Rourkela steel city, when Indian Railways performed final detonation of 840 metres long tunnel on Saturday. Informing about the same, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a video with caption: “Final detonation… 840m long tunnel of new BG Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Link project. #Infra4India." During his visit to Odisha in August, Vaishnaw had said that the ongoing projects in state are being prioritized for speedy construction and early completion. >WATCH

>Taliban Regime Won’t ‘Interfere’ in Other Countries’ Affairs, Says Afghanistan PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will “not interfere" in other countries’ internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. Hassan’s audio speech broadcast on state television — his first address to the nation since the Taliban seized power in August — came ahead of next week’s meeting between the United States and the Taliban in Doha. >READ MORE

