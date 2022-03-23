News18 Afternoon Digest: Mamata in Violence-torn Rampurhat Tomorrow, Except Masks, No Covid Restrictions from Mar 31 & Other Top Stories

Birbhum Violence News LIVE Updates: Mamata in Rampurhat Tomorrow, Left Front Stopped as Village Barricaded; Matter in Calcutta HC at 2pm

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the violence that followed it has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter questioning TMC’s refusal of the incident being political and demanding President’s Rule in the state.

Except Masks, No Covid Restrictions from March 31 as Centre Sees Hope in Virus Graph

As the country is witnessing a consistent negative slope in the graph of coronavirus cases, the home ministry on Wednesday decided to end its all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic. However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Centre Evacuated 22k Students from Ukraine, Parl Told; Russia Destroys Chernobyl Nuclear Power Lab

Intense Russian air strikes hit the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and street fighting raged on Tuesday, a day after it rejected Moscow’s demand to surrender, Ukrainian officials said. The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the “ashes of a dead land".

Beyond Kashmir Files: 5 Lessons That Helped Hindu Pandits Rise Like a Phoenix after 1990

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is being talked about across the country, and social media platforms are seeing a lot of posts that motivate people to watch the movie. The Kashmir Files tells the story of systematic atrocities committed against Kashmiri Hindus in the Valley, leading to the infamous, horrific, heart-breaking Exodus of 1990.

Kerala District Judge Draws Ire for Stopping Dancer’s Mohiniyattam Performance

Kerala District Judge Kalam Pasha drew the ire of the art community in the state for reportedly getting police to stop renowned dancer Neena Prasad’s Mohiniyattam performance staged at Government Moyan LP School in Palakkad. Taking to Facebook, Neena said that police stopped her performance as per the order of the district judge Kalam Pasha who was staying behind the school.

Delhi-Gurgaon Traffic to be Disrupted for 10 Hours Today, Here’s Why

Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 may be disrupted on Wednesday due to a proposed march from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk, in support of the demand for the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army, the Gurugram police said in a statement.

Oscars 2022: Beyoncé and Billie Eilish Set To Perform Their Nominated Songs at Academy Awards

Fans of Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are in for a treat, as they will get to listen to the magical voices of the two divas during the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Beyonce, Billie, and other nominees for the best original song will perform at Sunday’s Oscars, announced the show’s producers on Tuesday.

