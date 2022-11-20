News18 Afternoon Digest: Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Probe Takes a Turn As K'taka Top Cop Confirms It's an 'Act of Terror' & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of the News18 Digest, we are covering the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast, which has taken a sudden turn after Karnataka top cop called it an “act of terror". In other coverage, we have the BJP, which has lined up 14 mega rallies in a show of strength just ahead of the MCD polls.

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Cooker, Batteries & Wire Recovered from Site, K’taka Top Cop Confirms

The suspicious explosion inside an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening is now being treated as a bomb blast and the Karnataka police have termed it as an ‘act of terror’. Police and FSL teams have recovered an exploded cooker that was being carried by the rickshaw’s passenger. Inside the cooker, 4 Duracell batteries, wires and remains of a electrical circuit have been found. READ MORE

MCD Polls: BJP Bigwigs, CMs From Party-Ruled States in Attendance For 14 Mega Roadshows in Delhi Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go all out in the campaigning of Delhi Municipal elections. On Sunday, top BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, will take part in 14 roadshows across the city. The chief ministers, who will be in attendance, are Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, said the party in a statement. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Breaks Down As He Recalls How His Father Paid Rs 50,000 For His First Portfolio

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the biggest Bollywood stars today who has given several hits right from his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. The actor is currently in Dubai where he recently attended an award show. A video of Singh has now surfaced on social media in which he can be seen getting emotional while accepting an award. In the viral clip, Ranveer Singh talked about his struggling days and revealed how his father helped him in paying Rs 50,000 when he first decided to make a portfolio. READ MORE

France Striker Karim Benzema Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup with Injury

France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training, the French football federation said on Saturday. The Ballon d’Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, was forced to leave defending champions France’s training session earlier on Saturday. READ MORE

Trump Returning to Twitter? Here’s What He Said After Elon Musk Restores Account

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former US President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstatement. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. READ MORE

‘Most Wanted’ Terrorist Harwinder Rinda Reported Dead in Pak, Drug Overdose Suspected

Harwinder Singh Rinda, a “most-wanted" terrorist who has been behind several attacks, has reportedly died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore, sources in the state police said on Saturday. A senior Punjab Police official told The Indian Express that he was being treated for a kidney ailment probably triggered by drug overdose. “We have learnt that Rinda died due to drug overdose," the official said. According to some reports, the gangster group Davinder Bhambiha is claiming responsibility for Rinda’s death. Read More

