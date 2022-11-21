News18 Afternoon Digest: Mangaluru Blast Suspect Radicalised by ISIS; Modi's Grand Gujarat Campaign Enters Day 3 And Other Top Stories

Good afternoon,

Mangaluru Blast Suspect Radicalised by ISIS, Had Planned More Bombings

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast suspect Mohammed Shariq may have been radicalised by the ISIS and had several fake Aadhaar cards in his possession, top intelligence sources told News18. Sources alleged that Shariq was not a suicide bomber but was going to plant the bomb in a different place when it exploded in the three-wheeler. The suspect, who is undergoing treatment for severe burns sustained in the blast, is currently not in a position to be questioned. READ MORE

Elections 2022: PM Modi Says Gujarat ‘Pro-incumbency’; AAP Launches Counter to BJP’s ‘Double-Engine’ Sarkar for MCD Polls

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, the PM said, “Gujarat changed tradition (of anti-incumbency)…the people of Gujarat want to give work to the BJP and want BJP to work." “Gujarat is pro-incumbency," he said, " people of Gujarat chose BJP multiple times, one feels joy working for Gujarat," he said. READ MORE

Delhi Murder Case: Parts of Skull Found in Mehrauli Forest; Aaftab’s Mumbai-Delhi Courier of 37 Boxes in Focus

Amid the ongoing probe of the brutal murder of Sharaddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla — who allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces — the Delhi police, after a long search have recovered remains of the skull from the Mehrauli forest. To look for further missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house. READ MORE

BJP ‘Stings’ AAP Over ‘Cash for Tickets’ Allegations Ahead of MCD Polls

Ahead of MCD Elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released another ‘sting’ video, accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption and of taking money from candidates in exchange for tickets for the civic polls. READ MORE

BTS’ Jungkook vs Shakira: Twitter Row Over Whose FIFA World Cup Anthem Was Better

BTS’ Jungkook took the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony by storm with his performance of ‘Dreamers’. The banger of a show put up by Jungkook inevitably ushered in a host of comparisons to Shakira and even started some debates over which of the two icons delivered the better FIFA anthem. It has been 12 years since Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’- FIFA World Cup theme song in 2010- became a pop culture phenomenon. READ MORE

India A Bright Shining Spot in World Economy Amid Global Economic Uncertainty, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India is a bright shining spot in the world economy amid global economic uncertainty. He added that despite the pandemic challenges, reasonable steps were taken to sustain the Indian economy where a strong focus was on the macroeconomic fundamentals. READ MORE

