News18 Afternoon Digest: Massive Rains Cause Flooding in Several Areas of Tirupati, Hundreds Stranded & Other Stories

>Massive Rains Cause Flooding in Several Areas of Tirupati; Hundreds of Pilgrims Stranded

Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, was caught in a massive flood of unprecedented scale on Thursday, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded even as a heavy downpour under the influence of a depression in Bay of Bengal battered the temple-town Tirupati and many parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The four maada streets’ adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills, remained flooded, as was the Vaikuntham queue complex (cellar). >READ MORE

>PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation, Key Highlights on Farm Laws: ‘Apologise if Some Farmers Did Not…’

In a major announcement ahead of a slew of state elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government would withdraw the three farm laws that had triggered massive protests by farmers across India. >READ MORE

>Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Watch Livestream of Chandra Grahan on Kartik Purnima; Check Images from India, Around The World

Stargazers around the world are all set for a treat of the year’s final lunar eclipse today on Friday, November 19. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. During the phenomenon, the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon and obstruct the sunlight reflected by the Lunar surface. This year’s second and last lunar eclipse is set to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021. >READ MORE

>Chetan Bhagat Slammed for ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ Take on Vir Das’ ‘Two Indias’ on Twitter

After stand-up comedian Vir Das stirred the hornet’s nest by delivering a monologue on ‘two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center, author Chetan Bhagat has found himself in a sticky situation, too. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut branded him a “criminal" and a complaint was filed against Das for making “derogatory statements against India" on Tuesday, 16 November. >READ MORE

>This US Law Requires New Cars to Spot Intoxicated Drivers and Stop Them

Breath-sniffing sensors and finger-scanning detectors are central to a landmark US safety mandate to fight drunk driving that is spurring tough questions about what technology can be trusted to do. The federal law, which will require new cars to spot intoxicated drivers in coming years, could save thousands of lives annually with the potential to expand abroad, advocates say. Yet the legislation signed into law this week by President Joe Biden has also left skeptics to question whether vehicles could refuse to operate due to a false positive or effectively become witnesses against their owners in criminal cases. >READ MORE

>Apple Self Service Repair Programme Will Allow You To Fix Your iPhone Yourself: All You Need To Know

Cupertino-based giant Apple has launched its Self Service Repair program that allows Apple users to buy genuine Apple device parts and tools to fix their smartphones. According to Apple’s Self Service Repair program, users can either opt to repair their Apple products themselves or give it to a local technician to repair. Apple has so far prohibited anyone apart from company-authorised technicians from repairing its devices. >READ MORE

>Three Athletes Test Positive for Covid Inside Beijing Olympics Bubble

Three athletes attending training events for the Beijing Winter Olympics have tested positive for Covid-19, Chinese officials said Thursday, with the country on high alert against the coronavirus ahead of the Games. Beijing 2022 organisers have left nothing to chance with the games set to start in February, restricting entry to the capital and insisting on daily virus tests for thousands of athletes who will be kept within a “closed-loop" bubble.> READ MORE

