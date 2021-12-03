News18 Afternoon Digest: Mirage Fighter Jet's Tyre Stolen from Moving Truck in Lucknow, Kashmir Reels Under Cold Wave & Other Top Stories

Mirage Fighter Jet’s Tyre Stolen from Moving Truck in Lucknow; FIR Registered

Atyre of fighter jet Mirage was stolen from a moving truck on Shaheed Path under the Ashiana police station area of Lucknow recently. The Ashiana police have registered an FIR and are interrogating the driver of the truck on the basis of suspicion. As per information, unknown assailants riding a black Scorpio car allegedly stole a tyre from the moving truck by cutting the rope that was attached to the tyre. A case has been registered at Ashiana police station on the complaint of the truck driver. Ashiana Police is examining the CCTV footage of Shaheed Path.

Kashmir Reels Under Cold Wave; Srinagar Records Minus 2.4 Degree Celsius

Advertisement

Kashmir reeled under intense cold wave as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Friday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down from minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said. The city had recorded its lowest minimum temperature this winter on Wednesday, they said. The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius 24 hours earlier.

Omicron: More Int’l Passengers Test Positive, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing in Delhi, Rajasthan & Other States

As the scare of Omicron becomes real in India, with its first two cases being detected in Karnataka- a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated — Centre faces questions from opposition parties on a timeline for a booster vaccine. Currently, five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive for Covid had their samples sent for genomic sequencing, the Karnataka government has said.

Army to Buy GPS-Guided Munitions to Hit Target Instead of Target Area, Cut Collateral Damage in Precision Strikes

Advertisement

The Indian Army has sought to buy 1,966 rounds of 155mm Terminally Guided Munitions, capable of carrying out precision strikes on identified targets, from Indian vendors. At present, the Army’s Regiment of Artillery does not have any such munition. The regular ammunition for artillery guns in the Army’s inventory has a lesser accuracy than the Terminally Guided Munitions, which can hit a target with higher precision, thus reducing chances of collateral damage in the target area.

Google Delays Mandatory Return to Office Beyond January 10

Advertisement

Google said on Thursday it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations. Google in August had said it would expect workers to come in about three days a week from Jan. 10 at the earliest, ending its voluntary work-from-home policy.

Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices of Select Models From Jan 2022 Due to Higher Input Costs

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced that it will hike prices of select models with effect from January 2022. In a regulatory filing, the company attributed the decision to increase in input costs. “Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

BJP MPs to Introduce Uniform Civil Code, Population Control Pvt Member Bills in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce ‘The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020′, seeking constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of ‘Uniform Civil Code’ and its implementation throughout India. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce the Population Control Bill and NCP MP Fauzia Khan will be introducing the ‘Universal Health Care Bill in the Upper House.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.