News18 Afternoon Digest: Modi, Yogi, Shah To Attend Gujarat CM's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Delhi Airport's T3 Becomes Nightmare For Flyers

Days after assembly election results, BJP leader and CM designate Bhupendra Patel is set to the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar; Delhi’s Terminal 3 became a flyer’s nightmare, following which Aviation Minister reached Indira Gandhi International Airport with a solution.

Modi, Yogi, Shah Among ‘Star’ Netas to Attend Guj CM Bhupendra Patel’s Big Event Along with 200 ‘Sadhus’

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, among other dignitaries. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

‘DigiYatra, More CISF Staff’: Delhi Flyers Furious, Aviation Minister Reaches Airport with Solution

As Delhi’s Terminal 3 became a flyer’s nightmare, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The minister said that his team has studied the situation and taken a summary. He further stressed on using ‘DigiYatra’ that will “facilitate some ease". READ MORE

Hamirpur Leadership Pick Signals Tectonic Shift in Congress’s Himachal Gameplan Ahead of Battle for 2024

The Congress’s decision to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as chief minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy marks a tectonic shift in the party’s strategy in Himachal Pradesh. Not only is the move aimed at local electoral gains but also seems to have been thought out keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha poll battle in mind. READ MORE

‘AQI This & AQI That’, But What Exactly is AQI? As Delhi & Mumbai Choke, Air Pollution Index Explained

It seems now that the winter bout of air pollution is not just Delhi-NCR’s problem anymore. Reports of deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, caused to a number of factors are making headlines. READ MORE

Sula Vineyards IPO Opens Today: Price, Financials, GMP, Should you Invest?

Sula Vineyards’ IPO Subscription Day 1: Sula Vineyards’ Rs 960 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) opens for subscription on Monday, December 12. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 14th December 2022. India’s largest wine producer and seller has fixed price band of the public issue at Rs 340 to Rs 357 apiece. READ MORE

‘Husband To…’: Shoaib Malik’s Instagram Bio Grabs Attention Amid Sania Mirza Divorce Rumours

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been making headlines for their alleged divorce. Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for about 12 years now, are living separately for quite some time, as per several media reports. READ MORE

