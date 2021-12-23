News18 Afternoon Digest: Move Over Omicron, 'Delmicron' is New Villain Hurting the West; After Bengal Loss, BJP Sees 2022 UP Polls as Semi-Final to 2024

>Shah Rukh Khan Spotted on Set for the First Time After Aryan Khan’s Jail Release; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was spotted for the first time since October. The actor was clicked arriving on a set in an all-black outfit. The actor was shooting for an advertisement. >READ MORE

>Move Over Omicron, ‘Delmicron’ is New Villain Hurting the West. All You Need to Know About the Variant

Advertisement

While one was still struggling to make sense of the new Omicron variant that has dulled hopes for a pandemic-free 2022, a ‘Delmicron’ surge is being blamed for the explosion of cases in the United States and Europe. Not too difficult to decipher, Delmicron is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants and has the ability to transmit even faster. >READ MORE

>After Bengal Loss, Assam Win in 2021, BJP Sees 2022 UP Polls as Semi-Final to 2024

Realising it has gained maximum seats in central and northern India, the Bharatiya Janata Party focussed its energy on retaining and gaining ground in the eastern part of India during 2021. The strategy has its roots in what former BJP president Amit Shah told his workers repeatedly during public gatherings as well as in private conversations that winning states is not the “pinnacle of success" unless the party claims victory in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, which has been the unchartered territory for the party. >READ MORE

>Black Hole Eruption Spanning 16 Times the Full Moon Captured 12 Million Light Years Away

Advertisement

Astronomers from Curtin University, as part of an international team, have produced the most comprehensive images of the nearest active black hole to earth. The discovery, published in the Nature Astronomy journal and released to the public on Thursday, took a deep dive into the black hole at the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light-years away, reported Xinhua news agency. Despite being galaxies far away, the erupting black hole extended across a length equal to 16 moons placed side by side in the night sky. >READ MORE

>Ryan Reynolds Repeatedly Mistaken for Ben Affleck at Pizza Place in New York

Advertisement

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed in a podcast that he was repeatedly mistaken for American actor Ben Affleck at a pizza place in New York, but he has never corrected them. CNN reported that the “Deadpool" star explained the mix up during a conversation on the “Dear Hank and John" podcast. >READ MORE

>Ex-Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra Is Now CEO of Detect, Launches At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

Facebook Reality Labs Partnerships VP Hugo Barra has announced departure from the company and will now “explore the healthcare technology space." Barra was also known for his stint at Xiaomi, the company he left in 2017 due to health concerns. In his recent post, the Meta-owned Facebook Reality Labs Partnerships executive thanked co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and other colleagues Andrew Bosworth (vice president of augmented and virtual reality at Meta) and Mike Schroepfer (chief technology officer at Meta Platforms). >READ MORE

Advertisement

>MP Tea Seller Brings Home Smartphone for Daughter on Horse Carriage With DJ

Advertisement

For Murari Kushwaha and his family, the celebrations for buying a smartphone was sure going to be memorable. A tea seller b y profession, Murari celebrated the purchase of a smartphone for his five-year-old daughter by taking out a procession here in Madhya Pradesh, with people dancing to drum beats and the girl seated on a decorated horse carriage. Murari claimed it was his family’s first smartphone, bought at a cost of Rs 12,500. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.