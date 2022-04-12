News18 Afternoon Digest: Muslim Youths Hug, Distribute Water to Ram Navami Walkers in Bengal & Other Top Stories

Sri Lanka Announces Defaulting on All its External Debt; 11,000 MT Rice from India Reaches Colombo

Sri Lanka has blamed Covid outbreak and “fallout from the hostilities in Ukraine" for defaulting on external debts. Sri Lankan Finance ministry has said that continuing “normal servicing of external public debt obligations has become impossible". LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: Another Person Falls to Death While Being Rescued; IAF’s Risky Rescue Op Concludes

Another person, a woman, on Tuesday fell to death while being rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in Jharkhand’s Deoghar during the rescue operation that was necessitated after dozens were stuck following a cable car accident. READ MORE

TMC Leader, Son Threatened to Burn Down Home, Says Nadia Rape Case Victim’s Dad on Mamata’s ‘Late Plaint’ Remark

Speaking to News18 about Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s comments expressing doubt out the Nadia gangrape-murder case, the victim’s father has alleged that the prime accused Brajagopal’s father and TMC panchayat leader Samarendra Gayali had threatened to burn down the family’s home if the ‘matter was taken up further’. LIVE UPDATES

Muslim Youths Hug, Distribute Water Among Ram Navami Procession Walkers in West Bengal

Shahnewaz Hussain, one of the Muslim volunteers distributing water, that they distributed over 4,000 water bottles among the participants in the Ram Navami procession. READ MORE

Apparent Nazi Salute Gets 15-year-old Russian Karter Sacked by Team, Investigation Ongoing

15-year-old Artem Sevetiukhin won the first round of the European Championship on Sunday but it was his gesture on the podium that has taken centre stage now. The 15-year-old Russian appeared to do a Nazi salute after winning the race and due to that, he has now been sacked by his team and is under investigation by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). READ MORE

TCS Declares Final Dividend at Rs 22/share; Should Investors Buy the IT Stock?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Monday recommended a final dividend of ~Rs 22 per equity share of Re l each. The proposed final dividend shall be paid on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. READ MORE

