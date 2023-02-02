News18 Afternoon Digest: Narwal Twin Blasts Accused a Govt Teacher with LeT, Pak Links; Actor Nawazuddin Accused of Cruelty & Other Stories

Latest news on the Narwal twin blasts, Budget 2023-24 and other top stories on News18 Afternoon Digest.

Narwal Twin Blasts: Found with ‘Perfume IED’, Accused a Govt Teacher with LeT, Pak Links

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the J&K police have arrested one person in relation with the twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal which injured nine on January 21. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Enroute School, Mom & Daughter Crushed to Death by Truck; Husband Got SOS from Car

A47-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were crushed to death after a cement mixer truck toppled over their car in Bengaluru. READ MORE

This Man Wants the Brain, Heart, Penis of an 18-year-old. His Fight Against Ageing Explained

His is 45 years old, but his organs would ‘argue otherwise’. Bryan Johnson, a rich software entrepreneur is on a mission to defy his body’s ageing process - and 18 - the prime age, is his goal. READ MORE

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, His Family Accused by Wife Aaliya of Cruelty, Domestic Violence

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has leveled allegations of cruelty and domestic violence towards her by him and his family. His wife and actor Aaliya has accused Mumbai’s Versova Police of acting under pressure from Nawazuddin after an FIR was filed against her for entering his home after returning from Dubai. READ MORE

Budget 2023: These Are The 5 Income Tax Reliefs Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Budget 2023 has brought joy among taxpayers as their tax liability will now become lower in the financial year 2023-24. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced five proposals for individual taxpayers. READ MORE

