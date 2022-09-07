News18 Afternoon Digest: Nature's Fury or Man-Made Disaster? Bengaluru's Monsoon Woes Expose Bane of Poor Planning in Mega Cities & Other Stories

Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ LIVE: Fix Your Party Instead of India, Says BJP; AAP Quips, ‘Rally to Stop Cong Chhodo Movement’

The much-touted 3,570-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by the Congress will be launched today, and the party has claimed it will be a “transformational moment" for Indian politics and a “decisive moment" for the Congress’ rejuvenation. LIVE UPDATES

‘Sangathan Hai Toh Sarkar Hai’: At BJP’s Mission 2024 Meet, Amit Shah Says Organisation Supreme

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told a gathering of union ministers and party leaders put in charge of 144 Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP is yet to win, to strengthen the organisation, sources have told News18. READ MORE

Nature’s Fury or Man-Made Disaster? Bengaluru’s Monsoon Woes Expose Bane of Poor Planning in Mega Cities

The ongoing monsoon season has yet again exposed how our cities are crumbling under heavy rains. The ill-equipped storm-water drainage network and failure to protect their natural ecosystem has left the urban centers to pay a hefty price, with Bengaluru being the latest example. READ MORE

Moody’s Retains India’s Sovereign Rating At ‘Baa3’ With Stable Outlook

Moody’s Investor Service on Tuesday said it has retained its sovereign rating on India at ‘Baa3’ with a stable outlook. It also added that the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, higher inflation and tightening global financial conditions are unlikely to derail India’s economic recovery from the pandemic. READ MORE

Liz Truss’ Election: Symbolism, Realpolitik and a Cloud of Uncertainty in India-UK Ties

The United Kingdom has finally elected its new Prime Minister. And despite all the build-up surrounding Indian-origin leader Rishi Sunak, it is Liz Truss who has got elected as the new British Prime Minister. READ MORE

‘To Win, You Got to Prepare Better’: Ex-coach ‘Baffled’ Over Shami’s Absence, Lashes Out at Team Selection

India’s back-to-back losses in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 have certainly rung alarm bells. After the 5-wicket defeat against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma & Co desperately needed to win the encounter against Sri Lanka to be in the race to the finals. But the island nation outsmarted the defending champions by 6 wickets, making India’s chances hang by a fine thread. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Skip Ujjain’s Mahakal Aarti After Facing Protests Outside Temple

Bollywood actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, were stopped from entering Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple on Tuesday night over the latter’s old statement on beef-eating that resurfaced, and subsequently, went viral on social media recently. READ MORE

