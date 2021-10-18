News18 Afternoon Digest: NCB Conducts Fresh Raids in Mumbai; 8 Trains Regulated, 30 Locations Affected in Rail Roko Andolan & Other Stories

>Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Conducts Fresh Raids After Getting Inputs During Questioning, More Arrests Expected

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting fresh raids in Mumbai, days after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the agency in a raid, reports said. According to a report in Times Now, the NCB is conducting raids across Mumbai and more people are likely to get arrested after raid operations. The report said the fresh raids come after the interrogation and inputs received from 20 people who were already arrested in the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust case. >READ MORE

>‘Rail Roko’: 8 Trains Regulated, 30 Locations Affected as Farm Unions Protest Against Lakhimpur Violence

Advertisement

Atotal of eight trains were regulated and 30 locations hit as the six-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), demanding immediate arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur violence case, began in the country. “There will be a 6-hour rail roko protest on Monday, under which rail services will be disrupted across India from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rail roko will be completely peaceful and there will be no damage to railway property," it said in a statement. >READ MORE

>Pooja Bedi Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says Not Getting Vaccinated Was Her Choice

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi recently tested positive for coronavirus and she took to Instagram to inform her fans and well-wishers about the same. She shared a video on her social media space and spoke about her condition. She said that she got tested for the virus after she was down with fever, and her fiance and house help have contracted Covid. In the video, she spoke about her choice of not taking the vaccine as she believed in her body’s immunity. The actress has been very vocal about not taking the vaccine. >READ MORE

>Hyundai Creta SUV’s Waiting Period Could Get Extended by Six Months this Festive Season

The festive season in India is perhaps the most crucial time for automakers in India as a lot of customers prefer buying their new car during this time of the year. This trend, however, has faced many challenges this year due to the global chip shortage which has increased the waiting period of many cars. Now, according to the latest email communication sent out by Hyundai to its dealers and customer, the waiting period for the Creta SX (O) Diesel AT variant could be pushed further by 5-6 months, reported Team-BHP. The delay in expected delivery time is caused by the ongoing chip supply shortage globally. >READ MORE

>Rains, Change in Wind Direction Help Delhi Breathe Easy as AQI Improves from 355 to 80

Advertisement

Thanks to continuous rainfall and thundershowers on Sunday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) dropped to 80 on Monday compared with 355 the day before. Light rainfall is on the forecast for Monday as well. A western disturbance over southern Afghanistan and easterly winds over northwest India have contributed to the prevailing weather conditions over the capital, according to the IMD. At 7 pm on Sunday at the Anand Vihar monitoring station, PM 10 levels dropped to 48 µg/m3 down from a high of 346 µg/m3 at 4 am. At Mandir Marg, PM 10 levels fell to 23 µg/m3 at 7 pm from 472 µg/m3 at 4 am. >READ MORE

>For 30 Hours at 30,000 ft: India Uses Advanced Drones to Track Chinese Activities Along LAC

Advertisement

Indian Army’s aviation base with its advance-tech Heron drones is helping in keeping a close watch on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive Arunachal Pradesh sector. According to an exclusive report by ANI, the army base is also equipped with other important assets including the ALH Dhruv including its weaponised version Rudra to enhance the capabilities of forces on the ground at a time when India and China have been engaged in a military standoff since last year. >READ MORE

>2 Killed, 125 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Packaging Factory in Surat

Advertisement

Two workers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat’s Surat district on Monday morning, police said. More than 70 others were rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area, they said, adding that some workers were also injured in the incident. The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am, Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said. “Two persons died, 125 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli, Kadodara in Surat, Gujarat early morning today. The rescue operation has concluded, " Rupal Solanki, DySP, Bardoli Division told ANI. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.