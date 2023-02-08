News18 Afternoon Digest: Nearly 9,500 Killed in Turkey-Syria Earthquake; Ruckus in Parliament Over Adani Row & More

Latest in the aftermath of the Turkey-Syria earthquake; ruckus in the Parliament during the budget session & other top stories

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: Death Toll Nears 9,500; Erdogan to Visit Affected Pazarcık

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday has passed 9,400 as of Tuesday evening. In Turkey, officials said that more than 6,900 died and over 37,011 were injured. In Syria, the death toll rose above 2,400. READ MORE

Ruckus in Parl Over Adani Row, FM Slams ‘Repeated Insinuations’ Against PM

Parliament proceedings being hit by Opposition clashing with the government over issues like the Adani row. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha began with ruckus again over the Adani issue as BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Tuesday’s remarks in his Parliament address. READ MORE

RBI MPC: Home Loan EMIs Set To Increase By 2-4% Post RBI Rate Hike, Say Experts

The interest rate on home loans is expected to increase as the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced an increase of repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 %. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. READ MORE

Hyundai Creta Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in India Since Launch in June 2015

Hyundai Creta has registered its best-ever monthly sales in the Indian market. The company sold 15,037 units of the SUV in January 2023 in the country, which was the highest in a single month since its launch in June 2015. For the unversed, the first-gen Hyundai Creta went on sale in June 2015 and it has been ruling the segment since then. READ MORE

Confused About ChatGPT, Bard? Experts Tell News18 How OpenAI & Google’s AI Chatbots May Impact India

Amid the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s announcement of introducing its own Artificial Intelligence chatbot called Bard, there has been much discussion over how such tools can impact India at a time when the country is aiming for an AI revolution. READ MORE

LeBron James Becomes NBA’s All-time Leading Scorer

Los Angeles Lakers’ forward LeBron James on Tuesday became National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all-time leading scorer. He has now scored 38,388 points during his NBA career so far. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to set the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot with just 10 seconds left in the third quarter during a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. READ MORE

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Updates: Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu Wish Couple, Kiara’s Kaleeras Reflect Their Love Story

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a grand wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the couple after they shared their wedding photos on Instagram. READ MORE

