News18 Afternoon Digest: New Covid-19 Strain in India, IMA Issues Advisory And Other Top Stories

Mask Matters: Day After BJP vs Cong Over Missing Covid Rules at RaGa’s Yatra, A Change in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister Piyush Goyal were among Parliamentarians who were spotted wearing masks during winter session amid fresh Covid-19 scare. READ MORE

What is BF.7, Covid Variant Spreading in China & Does India Need to Worry? Symptoms, Infection Rate EXPLAINED

Four cases of the BF.7 variant of Omicron, which has been linked to an increase in Covid-19 cases in China, have been discovered in India. While two cases were discovered in Gujarat, one was discovered in Odisha, said reports. READ MORE

‘Neither Male Nor Female’: After Backlash, TMC’s Kirti Azad Deletes Tweet Mocking PM Modi’s Tribal Attire

Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad is facing backlash over his tweet — which has now been deleted by him — on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribal attire at a public event in Meghalaya, in which he calls it as “neither male nor female." READ MORE

Last Film Show, India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2023, Shortlisted For Best International Feature Film

It is a proud day for India. The Last Film Show or (Chhello Show) has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.Soon after the announcement, Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer Dheer Momaya and director Pan Nalin issued a joint statement celebrating this ‘historic moment’. READ MORE

West Bengal, UP & Bihar Lead States With Maximum Pending Wages Under MGNREGA as Centre Pulls Back

West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are on the top of the list of states where payment of wages to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers has been delayed for a year due to funds not being released by the Centre, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. READ MORE

Caught on CCTV | Delhi Man Attacked, Stabbed to Death as Onlookers Watch On; 1 Held

A 29-year-old male was allegedly killed after he was attacked with a sharp object in Delhi’s Badarpur area on Tuesday night. The incident was caught on CCTV, and several bystanders could be seen witnessing the act. READ MORE

Why The Bairabi-Sairang Rail Project In Mizoram Is A Big Deal

The exotic flora and dense bamboo jungles of Mizoram can now be closer than ever. The Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project is anticipated to be finished soon. Once done it would link the other states in the country with the northeastern state of Mizoram. READ MORE

FIFA Deletes ‘GOAT Debate Settled’ Tweet After Messi vs Ronaldo Fan Wars

FIFA has deleted a tweet claiming that the “GOAT debate" had been settled after getting backlash for taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the World Cup. “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. READ MORE

