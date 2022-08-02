News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies Price Rise, Says Zero Stagflation Chances in India & Other Stories

Kerala Reports 5th Monkeypox Case as 30-year-old UAE Returnee Tests Positive

Kerala on Tuesday reported another case of monkeypox, making it the fifth infection in the state and seventh in India. State health minister Veena George said that the patient, a 30-year-old man, reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE and is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. READ MORE

ED Conducts Fresh Raids at 2 Locations Linked to Jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh raids on Tuesday at two locations linked to jailed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut just two days after his arrest. The two raids are being conducted at places linked to Raut’s aides, sources said. READ MORE

As Rains Continue to Lash Kerala, IMD Issues Red Alert in 10 Districts till August 3

As incessant rains continue to lash Kerala with reports of landslides and rising river water levels in some parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in 10 districts of the southern state for Tuesday. IMD also issued a Red alert in the same 10 districts for August 3 also. READ MORE

In MP, Sons Forced to Carry Mother’s Body on Bike As Govt Hospital Denies Van

Two brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district were forced to carry their mother’s body on a motorcycle after being denied a hearse van by the district hospital. They could not afford private vehicles that asked for Rs 5,000 for the trip of 80 km, reported The Week. READ MORE

Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies Price Rise, Says Zero Stagflation Chances in India

India does not face any risk of either recession or stagflation as its macroeconomic fundamentals are “perfect", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In nearly two-hour long reply to a debate on price rise, she said India continues to be a fast-growing economy in the world quoting reports of global agencies. READ MORE

Al-Zawahiri Liked Sitting Outside on His Balcony. The CIA Watched for Months Before Killing Him

The US planned to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri over a period of several months. On July 31, 2022, two Hellfire missiles fired using a US drone ended the life of the al-Qaeda chief while he was sitting outside in his balcony, mincing him into shreds but without any damage to other individuals. READ MORE

Man Travelling Fined Rs 2 Lakh For Carrying McDonald’s Breakfast on Flight

If you’re hungry and don’t have time to cook or wait, our best option is fast food. However, imagine this option costing you a thousand times more than the actual cost. frightening, right? A tourist was recently fined heavily for taking food on a flight from Bali to Australia, where a simple burger and wrap breakfast at McDonald’s cost the traveller Rs 2 lakh. READ MORE

