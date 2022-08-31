News18 Afternoon Digest: Nitish Kumar Removes Bihar Law Minister Under Scanner in Kidnapping Case & Other Stories

Icon for Wars in Iraq & Vitenam, Used by 22 Countries Including India; US Grounds Entire Fleet of Chinook Helicopters

The US Army announced it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number" of engine fires. Reports said that the extreme step was taken out of abundance of caution. Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon. READ MORE

Winning the Perception Battle? Nitish Kumar Removes Bihar Law Minister Under Scanner in Kidnapping Case

In the first move against the perception that strongmen and lawlessness have returned to Bihar under the new RJD-JDU regime, the Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday removed Kartik Kumar as the law minister and allotted him the low-profile sugarcane department. Kumar is an MLC from Lalu Prasad’s party RJD. READ MORE

Jharkhand: BJP’s Seema Patra, Who Forced House Help to Lick Urine for 8 Years, Arrested for Torture

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra over allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita. A case has been registered at Argora police station against Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer, for torturing her domestic help over years. The suspended BJP leader, however, after being arrested claimed that she is innocent. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh Man Takes Pregnant Wife to Govt Arogya Kendra on Push-cart Only to Find Staff Absent

Authorities have started an inquiry after a video showing the husband of a pregnant woman carrying her to hospital on a push-cart for want of ambulance emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. When Kailash Ahirwal and his wife reached the local government-run Arogya Kendra after the one-km journey, there was no doctor or nurse there, he alleged. READ MORE

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: 2022’s Most Powerful Global Storm Heads to East China, Japan

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is this year’s most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth and is gaining strength over the West Pacific Ocean posing threat to people and livelihoods across Japan, Philippines and China. Currently it is moving across the East China Sea, threatening the southern islands of Japan and China’s east coast. It is bringing about 257 kilometres per hour and gusts of 314 kilometres per hour, as per data by the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre. READ MORE

Tata Sons Chairman Can’t Become Tata Trusts Chairman; Shareholders Approve AoA Amendment

Salt-to-software group Tata Sons’ shareholders have cleared a significant amendment to the articles of association (AoA), after which Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will have separate chairmen, according to a Business Standard report. Both entities hold 66 per cent of the Tata group. READ MORE

