News18 Afternoon Digest: No 'Job Insecurity' But 'Good Opportunity': 6 Key Points on Myths & Facts of the Agnipath Scheme & Other Stories

Rs 20 for Charging Phone, Essentials in Plantain Raft: Assam Rises Above Adversity Amid Severe Floods

The flood situation in Assam further deteriorated as over 22 districts have been affected, especially in the lower and middle regions of the state. In the newly-formed Bajali district of lower Assam, where the severity of flood has been intense, charging mobile handsets has been a major concern for the affected people. READ MORE

No ‘Job Insecurity’ But ‘Good Opportunity’: 6 Key Points on Myths & Facts of the Agnipath Scheme

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states on Thursday. As the violence spiralled, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil. READ MORE

Deve Gowda Will Not Run for Presidential Polls, Says Son H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda will not run for President. He said the 89-year-old JD(S) patriarch’s only aim is to see JD(S) forming an independent government in Karnataka, during his lifetime. READ MORE

Centre Announces Age Relaxation, 10% Quota in CAPFs & Assam Rifles for Released Agniveers to Quell ‘Agnipath’ Protests

In an attempt to quell the protests against the Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme, the Union Government has announced 10 per cent reservation for released Agniveers in paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles. READ MORE

No Harm While High in Canada: Govt Seeks to Prosecute ‘Extremely Intoxicated People Who Commit Offence’

Canada’s federal government introduced a bill on Friday to hold some people criminally responsible if they harm someone else while extremely intoxicated. A person could be held criminally responsible if the self-induced extreme intoxication was criminally negligent. The bill follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that said people could claim extreme intoxication as a defence. READ MORE

‘Genius’? Man Uses Bumble Profile to Look for Flats in Mumbai

Online dating may have revolutionised modern romance, but it seems the apps can serve more than one purpose. Case in point, a Kerala man is going viral on Twitter for using the dating app Bumble to look for an apartment in Mumbai. A recent tweet shared by a user on the social media platform shares screenshots of a man’s Bumble profile where he is requesting potential matches to help him find a place in Mumbai. READ MORE

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date & Time Announced: Here’s When & Where to Check Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the class 10 and class 12 board exam results on June 18, 2022 at 2 PM. The results will be announced for 51,92,616 students via a press conference at UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj. Students will be able to check their scores at official websites, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. READ MORE

