News18 Afternoon Digest: No Stranger to Violence, Howrah's New Flare-up Over Prophet Row a Repeat Saga of a Deep-Rooted Malaise & Other Stories

Is BMC Richest Civic Body in India? Here’s What You Need to Know About Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

With a budget of Rs 45,000 crores for 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic governing body of Mumbai megapolis, is the richest civic governing body in India. The Rs 45,949 crore budget for this year is 17.70 per cent more than the last fiscal year when the total outlay was Rs 39,038.83 crore. READ MORE

No Stranger to Violence, Howrah’s New Flare-up Over Prophet Row a Repeat Saga of a Deep-Rooted Malaise

Aweekend full of wanton violence and destruction in various pockets of Howrah, ostensibly to protest the controversial remarks about the Prophet by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, is bound to leave indelible scars on those at the receiving end. READ MORE

Karnataka to Drop Dalit Writer’s Poem From Textbooks Claiming Sun, Moon are Not Gods

Amid the controversy over the revision of textbooks in Karnataka, the ruling BJP has ordered to drop a poem by a famous Dalit writer which says that the sun and moon are not gods. The move is likely to trigger a row. READ MORE

Noisy Helicopters Back In NYC Skyline, Residents Complain Of ‘Vibrating Apartments’

After a period of blissful silence overhead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers are dealing again with a familiar problem: noisy helicopters. “With the bigger helicopters, my apartment vibrates," said Melissa Elstein, who campaigns to ban non-essential chopper flights. READ MORE

Wikipedia’s ‘Desperate’ Appeal for Donations is Getting People Emotional

Wikipedia, easily editable as it is, might not be the first place you go to get the most reliable of facts but it sure is the place you’d go to if you were stuck in a sticky spot and needed a quick fix. It has bailed most of us out in these situations, and now, it’s asking people to bail it out too, by contributing funds. READ MORE

HDFC Bank Customers Alert! If you Do This, You Will Lose Money to Fraudsters; Know Here

The HDFC Bank has shared an important update related to PAN with customers of the lender. The Permanent Address Number or PAN is a key proof of identity that is required for financial transactions, including bank work and filing tax returns. PAN is issued by the Income Tax Department and is is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number. A PAN will be available to a user both online and in the form of a PVC card. However, like all other ID cards, PAN data is also sensitive. This can make fraudsters to use someone’s PAN to scam them by sending fake SMS. READ MORE

‘How Can You Send Axar Ahead of Karthik?’: Former Captains Not Happy With Pant’s Tactics in 2nd T20I

Rishabh Pant’s journey as India’s captain hasn’t begun well. The Men in Blue have suffered back-to-back losses against South Africa in the ongoing T20Is and another failure will lead to their first series defeat at home since February 2019. READ MORE

