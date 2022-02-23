News18 Afternoon Digest: Not Hoping India to Choose Partners, Says Russian Envoy; Ajay Mishra Teni Casts Vote & Other Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Sanctions are Now Boring, Not Hoping India to Choose Partners, Says Russian Envoy; Pak PM Imran to Visit Kremlin

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called out the “perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" and said “when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all." Amid the conflict, NATO has convened an urgent meeting over Russian aggression.

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: ‘Saifai Khandaan’ Did ‘Vasooli’ for Vacancies, Says CM Yogi; Ajay Mishra Teni Casts Vote

Polling began in 59 constituencies spread across nine districts as Uttar Pradesh votes in phase 4 of the seven-phased assembly elections. A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state and of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved.

Chandigarh Plunges Into Darkness as Electricity Dept Strike Brings City to a Halt; Hospitals, Water Supply Hit

A three-day strike by workers of the electricity department plunged has crippled Chandigarh as the city faces a 36-hour power cut with several services such as water supply, telecom towers, traffic lights and medical facilities affected. Online classes and virtual court hearing are also been affected as the workers pulled all stops to protest against privatisation.

No Noise, Expletives, But Flag-hoisting, Love & Claps: Manipur’s Poll Campaign an Example for the Rest

Away from the hustle-bustle of mainland India, election campaigning in Manipur is not noisy and replete with expletives or loud demagogue, but a ritual where all political parties hoist and worship their flags. The flags of respective political parties are kept ready and the ritual begins at an auspicious time. In Sekmai constituency, BJP candidate Heikham Dingo Singh, who is also the sitting MLA of the region, was hosting a similar event. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also scheduled to attend the ritual for Dingo.

Bhumi Pednekar: Love from LGBTQIA+ Community for Badhaai Do Makes Me Feel Really Proud | Exclusive

Bhumi Pednekar is ecstatic and the reason is the success of her latest release Badhaai Do. The film stars Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao as members of the LGBTQ+ community. In the movie, the characters keep their sexual orientation a secret and enter into a lavender marriage as the family pressure mounts. In a conversation with News18.com, the actor talks about the feedback that they have been getting from the community, how this is her way of contributing to society and how she is constantly looking for roles that allow her to reinvent herself.

