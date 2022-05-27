News18 Afternoon Digest: Not Just 'IAS Walking Dog', People Have 'Died Waiting in Ambulance': 10 Cases Show Menace of VIP Culture & Other Stories

From Paris to Glasgow, A Look at India’s Ambitious Push for Renewables Amid Worsening Climate Crisis

As the global energy crisis puts the spotlight on countries’ heavy dependency on fossils, it has also pushed the need for speeding up the transition to clean energy. From leading the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Paris in 2015 to setting an ambitious 500 GW target at Glasgow last year, India had already charted its long-route to realise its renewable energy potential. READ MORE

In An Air of Cordiality, Sharp-edged Politics on Display in PM Modi’s Chennai Visit

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Chennai on Thursday for his first visit since MK Stalin took over as chief minister, the most-asked question was, will #GoBackModi trend upon his arrival? Fair question, considering it always had been the case, every time the PM came to Chennai. But that was when the DMK was in the opposition, flexing its social media muscle just to prove a point. READ MORE

Not Just ‘IAS Walking Dog’, People Have ‘Died Waiting in Ambulance’: 10 Cases Show Menace of VIP Culture

The common man has long suffered due to VIP culture. A recent incident of a stadium being shut before time so an IAS officer could ‘walk his dog’ has brought the debate back to the fore. But there have been worse incidents due to the menace, reported over time. While courts and the public have often questioned such recurring incidents, they continue to happen. News18 takes a look at 10 such cases in the past. READ MORE

China Plans To Increase Military Presence In Pacific, To Unveil ‘Vision’ Involving 10 Of 14 Island-Nations

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will unveil a so-called Common Development Vision towards the end of visit in Fiji where foreign ministers of 10 out of the 14 Pacific Island nations that have diplomatic ties with Beijing will be in attendance. READ MORE

Registered Medical Practitioners May be Able to Use Prefix ‘Med Dr’, NMC’s Draft Guidelines Seek Feedback

Registered medical practitioners whose name feature either in the State Medical Register or National Medical Register or Indian Medical Register might soon be able to use prefix ‘Med Dr’. The medical practitioners are allied medical service providers such as chiropractors, osteopaths, naturopaths among others. READ MORE

Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to Remain Shut for 8 Days Next Month; See Full List

Bank Holidays in June 2022: Lenders in the upcoming month of June will see a lot less number of bank holidays across the public and private sectors. As a new month commences in a few days, a new set of holidays will be applicable too. This means that there will be a new list of bank holidays in June this year. There are only eight Bank holidays in June, with six of them being weekend leaves. READ MORE

