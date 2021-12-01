News18 Afternoon Digest: Omicron Now in At Least 20 Nations, India Sees 8,954 Fresh Covid-19 Cases & Other Top Stories

Omicron, Now in At Least 20 Nations, Spread Earlier Than Was Known. Is This the End of the ‘New Normal’?

The heavily mutated new coronavirus variant was in Europe several days earlier than previously known, health officials said Tuesday, and the number of countries where it has been found increased to at least 20, raising questions about whether the pandemic is about to surge once again.

India Sees 8,954 Fresh Covid-19 Infections; Active Cases Below 1 lakh after 547 Days

India added 8,954 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,96,776, while the active cases were recorded at less than a lakh after 547 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,69,247 with 267 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

84-year-old Yashwant Sinha Admitted to Kolkata Hospital with Severe Back Pain

Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha was admitted at the state-run SSKM hospital here after he complained of severe back pain, hospital sources said on Wednesday. The octogenarian politician was taken to the SSKM hospital on Tuesday where he is undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Block, they said.

Elon Musk Sends Crisis Email To SpaceX Employees For This Problem

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently sent an email to SpaceX employees, urging them to work on the SpaceX Raptor engine line, saying that the situation is a “crisis." In an email accessed by The Verge, Musk told employees that the company faces a genuine risk of bankruptcy if the production doesn’t increase to support a high flight rate of the company’s Starship rocket next year. The Raptor engine is a methane-powered engine that will be used to propel SpaceX’s Starship.

We’ve Time to Decide, South Africa Tour is On as of Now: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said India’s tour to South Africa remains on schedule and they’re keeping a close watch on the situation surrounding the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant. There has been growing concern about the spread of the new Covid-19 variant, named Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa.

France Records Highest 1-day Tally in Covid-19 Cases Since April

France has registered 47,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since early April at the height of the third wave of the pandemic.. The latest data pushed the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus infections to well over 32,000.

As Angela Merkel Bows Out, Europe Seeks New Leader But It Won’t be an Easy Road Ahead

Angela Merkel’s departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel’s mantle as the leader of Europe.

