News18 Afternoon Digest: Omicron Sub-variant Behind Covid Spike in US Might be Cause for Surge in Delhi. All About BA.2.12 & Other Stories

Murder in Fives? 2nd Case in Days as 5 Family Members Found Dead In UP, ‘Home Set Ablaze After Attack’

In a sensational case reported from Prayagraj, five people of a family were found dead and their house was reportedly set on fire after their demise. The incident has taken place in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. According to reports, the accused set fire to the house of the deceased after killing them brutally with a brick and stones. A 5-year-old girl, who was also injured in the attack, has been admitted to the hospital. READ MORE

Omicron Sub-variant Behind Covid Spike in US Might be Cause for Surge in Delhi. All About BA.2.12

Advertisement

Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.12 has been detected in a majority of the samples sequenced from Delhi in the first fortnight of April and it could be behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, sources said Thursday. Although there has been no official confirmation, an Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) source told news agency PTI that Omicron variant derivative BA.2.12.1 has also been found in a few samples in Delhi which is said to be contributing to the recent rise in cases in the US. READ MORE

Return to Mahagathbandhan? As Nitish Kumar Breaks Bread With RJD, Bihar’s Political Cauldron Simmers

Nitish Kumar on Friday stirred the hornet’s nest in Bihar’s politics as he attended an Iftar party organised at the residence of former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi in Patna, adding fuel to speculations that he was planning a return to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ fold. READ MORE

Xi To Stick To Zero-Covid Despite Rise In Deaths In Shanghai, New Outbreak In Beijing

Shanghai once again tightened its restrictions and reintroduced lockdowns citing that deaths and hospitalisations among severe Covid-19 cases were increasing. Shanghai earlier allowed people in areas with lesser positivity rate and less infections to move about around their neighbourhoods but later reversed the plan partially. The local authorities have also made RT-PCR tests mandatory in areas with high infection rates. READ MORE

Advertisement

Petrol Price Today Announced: Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai Remain High; See City-Wise Price

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price today, on April 23, Saturday, was kept unchanged for the 17th consecutive day, as per a notification by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Diesel price was also kept unchanged on the day, as per the notification. READ MORE

Advertisement

IPL 2022: With Cameras Panning at Rishabh Pant, On-Field Incident Involving ‘Kulcha’ Gets Overlooked | WATCH

Last over drama at the Wankhede Stadium involving Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals brought unnecessary focus on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Amidst all this, fans missed an interesting series of events that transpired on the field and this was involving ‘Kulcha’. It must be noted that it was Kuldeep Yadav who actually was the first person to demand a no-ball. As the spinner became agitated and looked to his skipper Pant, who was vehemently asking the batters to walk off the field, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who distracted his old friend. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.