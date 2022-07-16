News18 Afternoon Digest: On 1st Day of Free Booster Drive, India Sees 16-fold Jump in Vaccination; 13.2L Shots Given on Single Day & Other Stories

50% Surplus Rain In Wettest Monsoon Week in India; Extra Showers in Maha, T’gana as UP Remains ‘Dry’

Heavy rains and floods lashed many parts of the country last week between July 7 and July 13 as India recorded its wettest week this monsoon, seeing a 50% surplus in rainfall. This was the highest surplus since June 1, when this year’s monsoon commenced, according to IMD data. READ MORE

In Ladakh, Dalai Lama Says Military an ‘Outdated’ Option Before India-China Talks Tomorrow | Latest on LAC Row

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday began his month-long visit to Ladakh and said India-China border disputes should be resolved through “talks and peaceful means" as use of military is an “outdated" option. Dalai Lama’s visit to Ladakh is expected to rile China as it comes amid the military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh. READ MORE

On 1st Day of Free Booster Drive, India Sees 16-fold Jump in Vaccination; 13.2L Shots Given on Single Day

On the first day of the Centre’s 75-day drive to provide free Covid-19 booster shots to those between 18 and 59 age group, a 16-fold jump was recorded as 13.2 lakh doses were administered across the country to this age group. READ MORE

Ban on Chinese Apps, Action Against Substandard Toys & Anti-Dumping Duty: Decoding India’s Two-Pronged Approach to Tame the Dragon

In a bid to curb the menace of Chinese firms misusing the Indian law, market and system and ensure there is no security breach, the Narendra Modi government has taken several steps in the recent past. Working tirelessly on the leads given by the Ministry of Home affairs, top sources in the government shared that be it the Income Tax department or the Enforcement Directorate, DG GST Intelligence and DRI are working together and taking strict action against various violations by Chinese firms. The ministry, through various agencies, received information about Chinese companies involved in various violations, sources said. READ MORE

Rishi Sunak a Favourite But it Doesn’t Guarantee Victory, Previous Tory Leadership Fights Reveal

Despite being the frontrunner in the latest rounds, former chancellor to the exchequer Rishi Sunak could still lose the race for the role of UK prime minister. On several instances, either during the 60s and 90s and even in the last decade, Conservative leadership challenges have ended with a surprise winner. READ MORE

Lalit Modi Mistakenly Tags Sushmita Sen’s Parody Account, Twitter Calls Him ‘Too Excited’

Fugitive businessman and founder of IPL Lalit Modi’s social posts declaring that he was dating actor Sushmita Sen caused a buzz on social media yesterday, and people on Twitter proved that they were fully invested in the developments. People dug up everything from old tweets to what hashtags relating to Sen the businessman was following. Earlier, they found Lalit Modi’s old “reply my SMS" tweet to her and made memes out of it. Now, it comes to light that in his announcement tweet, Modi also happened to tag a parody account of Sen instead of her real one. READ MORE

‘He Still Looks Rusty’: Former India Cricketer Says Shikhar Dhawan Hasn’t Found His Touch

Having missed the bus for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is determined to make a strong case for his inclusion in major tournaments. Australia will host T20 World Cup later this year before the ODI World Cup is held in India in 2023 and Dhawan wants to play as many matches as possible to get back to his old self and make himself an automatic choice. READ MORE

