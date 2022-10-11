News18 Afternoon Digest: On Big B's 80th Birthday, Bachchans' Tryst With Politics And Other Top Stories

Justice DY Chandrachud Set to Become Next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. The recommendation was made in a full court meeting on Tuesday held by the Judges of the top court. With this, Justice Chandrachud would assume charge as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9 and would have a tenure of over two years. READ MORE

A Soft Corner for Mulayam: PM Fondly Remembers The Large-hearted Samajwadi Party Leader

The frequency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visits has increased. This is an election year for the state with assembly polls likely in the month of December. The model code of conduct may come into force at any time in the next few days, and that is why new projects and programmes are being inaugurated by PM Modi right now. In this connection, PM Modi was in Modhera on Sunday evening, and on Monday morning he was in Bharuch. When Modi is in Gujarat, he usually addresses people in his mother tongue Gujarati. READ MORE

India Votes Against Moscow’s ‘Secret Ballot’ on Ukraine Draft Resolution in UN; Kyiv Calls Nation ‘Terrorist’

Ukraine denounced Russia as a “terrorist state" at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting Monday following its neighbor’s latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow’s isolation. The UN called the debate to discuss Russia’s declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was overshadowed by strikes on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months. Ukraine-Russia War LIVE Updates

Amitabh’s ‘Gandhis’ Connect to Jaya’s SP Career: On Big B’s 80th Birthday, Bachchans’ Tryst With Politics

Now 80 and going stronger than ever, spooling in celluloid miles’ with the roles rolling in and directors still lining up to sign him on, it’s Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today. From Ramesh Sippy who directed him in the 1975 cult film Sholay to Ayan Mukerji who helmed his latest Brahmastra 47 years later, Bachchan is the man for all seasons and all kinds of films. However, the actor and his family have had a life and legacy beyond cinema - especially in politics. READ MORE

DCW Chief Writes to Anurag Thakur, Seeks Sajid Khan’s Removal from Bigg Boss 16

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement. The first episode of Bigg Boss’ 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan. READ MORE

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI, Weather Update: Rain Threat To Final ODI Match As Overcast Skies Predicted

With rains lashing the national capital, the all-important series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi might be washed out. India lost the first match only to come back strong in the second match at Ranchi where Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan combined well to guide India to a perfect win. Now, as the caravan moves to Delhi, chances of rains have only brought creases on the foreheads of ardent cricket fans who are desperate for a cracker of a match. READ MORE

