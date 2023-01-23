News18 Afternoon Digest: Oppn Shares Links Despite Blocks, BJP Says Some Still Not Over 'Colonial Intoxication' and Other Stories

BBC Documentary on Modi: Oppn Shares Links Despite Blocks, BJP Says Some Still Not Over ‘Colonial Intoxication’ | Top Points

Ever since the British Broadcasting Company (BBC)’s documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots “India: The Modi Question" was released, it has landed itself in controversy with the Centre blocking the online links saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. READ MORE

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi Names 21 Unnamed Andaman Islands After Param Vir Chakra Awardees | List Here

On Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. During the program, Modi also inaugurated a model of a memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose virtually in Andaman to commemorate the freedom fighter’s 126th birth anniversary. READ MORE

Advertisement

INS Vagir Commissioned Into Indian Navy: An In-depth Look Into Nation’s Submarine Strength

INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class submarines, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving a boost to the force’s prowess. INS Vagir, which has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here with technology transfer from France, was commissioned in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. READ MORE

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SS Rajamouli Confident About RRR’s Oscars Nods, Dipika Kakar Had Miscarriage Last Year

All eyes are on RRR and Pathaan this week. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is eyeing the Oscars 2023. The Academy will be announcing the Oscars 2023 aka 95th Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. READ MORE

Advertisement

Major Power Breakdown in Pakistan, Parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi Without Electricity

Pakistan’s major cities including capital Islamabad suffered a major power outage on Monday morning and authorities have said that it could take at least 12 hours to restore electricity. READ MORE

Spotify To Announce Layoffs This Week For Cutting Costs: Report

Advertisement

At a time when tech companies are laying off employees, Spotify Technology SA is also going to join the list of such companies as it is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, according to a Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the plans. It added that the number of positions to be eliminated was not specified by the people. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here