News18 Afternoon Digest: OPS Expelled from AIADMK Through Special Resolution; Vijay Mallya Sentenced to 4 Months Jail & Other Stories

OPS Expelled from AIADMK Through Special Resolution After EPS Takes Control of Party

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) crucial General Council (GC) meet today annulled the dual leadership structure and appointed Edappadi K Palaniswamy as the party’s Interim General Secretary. Soon after, the party passed a special resolution expelling O Panneerselvam and three of his loyalists. In his address to the GC meeting, senior leader Natham Viswanathan tore into Panneerselvam alleging he had a ‘brutal face’ completely opposite to his reputation as a ‘calm person.’ Viswanathan, a former Minister said Panneerselvam always said one thing and acted completely against it. READ MORE

‘He Showed No Remorse’: Vijay Mallya Sentenced to 4 Months Jail by SC in Contempt Case

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been sentenced to four months imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 2017 contempt case. The apex court, which has been irked over Mallya’s repeated ‘non-appearance’, also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on him after finding him ‘guilty of contempt’. The SC has said if the fine is not deposited in time, Mallya would face two more months of imprisonment. “He did not show any remorse," the court observed while passing its order. The apex court was due to announce the punishment for the fugitive businessman today in a 2017 contempt case. READ MORE

Maharashtra: Big Relief For Shinde Camp as SC Asks Speaker Not to Take Action Against 16 MLAs Until Matter Listed for Hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing on a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction on the Maharashtra political crisis. The petition had opposed Maharashtra’s governor’s decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs to form the government. The apex Court said that it is not listing the matter tomorrow and it will take some time. It also ordered the Solicitor General to inform the Speaker of Maharashtra to not take any action against the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The bench was hearing the petitions on trust vote issues, appointment of chief whip in the assembly by the newly-elected speaker and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Sena MLAs. READ MORE

Gaurav Taneja’s Arrest For Birthday Celebration Gets the Memes Flying on Twitter

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday after thousands of fans, on his wife Ritu Rathee’s request, gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, and then arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. He was granted bail hours after the arrest. READ MORE

How President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Lust for Power Left Sri Lanka Burning | Timeline

The past few months have been unprecedented for Sri Lanka – from a never-seen-before economic crisis and shortages to a consistent uprising and now the protests seeking ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Leaders of Sri Lanka’s protest movement said on Sunday they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office, the day after the two men agreed to resign leaving the country in political limbo. READ MORE

Weather LIVE Updates: No Night Stay at Holy Cave for Amarnath Yatris; Rain Alert in Kerala Districts

Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, a day after several pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh went missing in a cloudburst tragedy, which left at least 16 people dead and around 40 people missing. Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, had asked all the Yatris registered on or before July 11 to move to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Till now, 84 pilgrims were reported safe as they came in contact with their relatives as well as authorities. READ MORE

