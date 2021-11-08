News18 Afternoon Digest: Pak News Channel Sends ₹ 100 Million Defamation Notice to Shoaib Akhtar & Other Top Stories

>Pakistan TV News Channel Sends ₹ 100 Million Defamation Notice to Shoaib Akhtar: Report

The ongoing spat between former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has reached to another level. The news channel has reportedly sent a ₹ 100 million defamation notice to the former cricketer on Sunday.According a to an ANI report, PTV has stated that Akhtar had resigned on air from PTV sports last month which is not only a violation of the clause but has also resulted in huge financial losses to the organisation. READ MORE

>BMW to Temporarily Remove Touchscreen Functions on Cars Due to Chip Short

The global chip shortage has crept into several industries over the past several months. And automakers are among the ones who have felt the impact with many even cutting down the production. In the same breath, BMW has taken its own step to tackle the issue and maintain its current production levels by temporarily removing the touchscreen functions on several models. READ MORE

>Kamal Haasan Set to Launch NFT Collection; Becomes First Indian to Enter Metaverse

Kamal Haasan, who just celebrated his 67th birthday, is all set to become the first Indian celebrity to have a very own digital avatar himself in a metaverse. The actor, politician, producer and director has announced his entry into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible token (NFT). With this, he has joined Indian celebrates like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone to launch his own collection of the digital tokens, which will be exclusive to the buyers who invest in it. This also proves the growing craze regarding NFTs in India as more and more celebrities sign up in the space. READ MORE

>PM Modi to Inaugurate India’s First ‘World-class’ Rly Station with Airport-like Amenities at MP’s Habibganj

Billed as India’s first “world-class" railway station, which will offer amenities to passengers at par with those at airports, Habibganj railway station in Bhopal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15. The state-of-the-art railway station has been revamped in the PPP mode at the cost of Rs 450 crore.The railway station in the Madhya Pradesh capital is the first to have been prepared under private and public sector partnership in the country. In 2018, Indian Railways chalked out a plan to revamp around 400 A1 and A class stations across 100 cities at the cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, into “world-class" facilities. READ MORE

>Paytm IPO: Rs 18,300 Cr, India’s Biggest Public Offer Opens Today; Should you Apply?

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications is all set to lauch its mega initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, November 1. The Rs 18,300-crore Paytm IPO will be the largest public offering in India so far. Paytm’s financial performance has not been encouraging over the years, with the company continuing to record an EBITDA loss and net loss. However, it has been witnessing an improvement in financial performance, with a continued fall in operating losses and net loss, mainly led by the contraction in marketing & promotional expenses. Notably, marketing & promotional expenses decreased from Rs34.1bn in FY19 to Rs5.32bn in FY21, which resulted in its net loss to reduce from Rs42bn in FY19 to Rs17bn in FY21. As a positive surprise, its OCF and FCF turned positive in 1QFY22, with OCF and FCF standing at Rs3.3bn and Rs2.9 bn, respectively. READ MORE

>Zika Outbreak: Kanpur Becomes Hotspot for Mosquito-borne Disease | Details Here

With 10 more people, including three Indian Air Force personnel, testing positive for the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the total tally has jumped to 89 so far. Kanpur has become a hotspot for the mosquito-borne disease and an alert has been sounded in the city and a massive vector control drive has also been launched by the local authorities to curb the spread. Health teams have collected samples of 525 people who were in close contact with the infected people and living in the radius of 3 km of the IAF station hangars for testing. READ MORE

>Madhuri Dixit’s Son Ryan Donates His Hair to the Cancer Society; Shilpa Shetty Applauds

On the occasion of National Cancer Day on Sunday, November 7, Madhuri Dixit too to Instagram to share that her younger son Ryan chose to donate his hair for cancer patients. She shared a video where Ryan’s hair can be seen cut off and shared a note explaining why he chose to do so. She said that Ryan felt heartbroken seeing people who were undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. She also added that it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. READ MORE

