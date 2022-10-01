News18 Afternoon Digest: Pakistani Government's Twitter Account Withheld in India Due to 'Legal Demand' & Other Stories

5G Launch: From Device Price to Data Cost, We Focussed on 4 Pillars, Says PM Modi, Promises ‘Internet for All’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered India into the 5G era on Saturday with the launch of 5G telephony services in the country at the India Mobile Conference 2022. Available in select cities initially, the ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones will progressively expand to the entire country over the next few years. READ MORE

Armed with ‘Do It Yourself’ Videos, How These Bengal ‘Durgas’ Fought ‘Evil’ Covid-era to Shield Families

Durga Puja is here, and like every year, it has come with its own promise of celebrating the female deity and the everyday goddesses around us. The five-day-long festival in West Bengal that commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasur also resonates with the emancipation of women who had to fight their inner demons to make a standing in the society. READ MORE

Farooq Abdullah will be Jailed soon, Says BJP J&K Chief; Makes Big Claims on Upcoming Polls

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah will be in jail very soon and it is clear that the People’s Democratic Party or PDP’s politics are now buried in the graveyard, BJP General Secretary in-charge of Kashmir Sunil Sharma said claiming that Kashmiri people have rejected both opposition parties - the PDP and the NCP. READ MORE

Pakistani Government’s Twitter Account Withheld in India Due to ‘Legal Demand’

The Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been taken down in India. “Account Withheld. @GovtofPakistan’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message in the page read. Sharing a screenshot of the Pakistan government’s account, news agency ANI on Saturday morning posted that “the Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan withheld in India." READ MORE

Wait Two Years for the American Dream or Hit Snooze? News18 Explains the 2-Year Delay for US Visa Appointments

As the United States announced the opening of interview slots for new visa applications on Tuesday, after a two year hiatus, the significant waiting period — over two years for some categories — baffled students, professionals and visitors who had planned to travel to the country. In comparison, the waiting period in Beijing was two days. Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin, cited a high demand, staff shortages and pandemic-related disruptions as issues leading to the prolonged delay. READ MORE

Govt Defers Additional Rs 2 Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel; FinMin Issues Notification

The government has delayed the levy of a Rs 2 excise duty on unblended petrol by one month to November 1, and on unblended diesel by 6 months to April 1 next year, according to a notification by the finance ministry. The Budget 2022 had envisaged imposing the excise duty on petrol and diesel that are not blended with ethanol and bio-diesel, from October 1. READ MORE

Deja Vu? Woman Captured in The Exact Same Spot By Google Maps, Nine Years Apart

How bizarre is it to be pictured in the exact same spot without your knowledge years apart? A woman was captured twice in the same spot by google maps. Only nine years apart. First pictured in April 2009, Leanne Cartwright was snapped at a traffic crossing on the corner of Victoria Place, Cumbria. She was holding a pink carrier bag in her right hand. Nine years later, in August 2018, she was pictured again in the exact same spot. Only this time she was wearing a black dress and had two bags with her. READ MORE

