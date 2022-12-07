News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Winter Session Begins, RBI Raises Repo Rate By 35 bps And Other Top Stories

Good afternoon,
In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the Delhi MCD election results, Parliament’s Winter Session, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ announcements, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row and more.
MCD Election Results: In AAP vs BJP Fight, Kejriwal’s Party Leads in 137 Seats, Wins 56
Victories and trends suggest that the AAP has emerged with a clear lead in the MCD elections as counting of votes is underway in the national capital. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. As per figures available at 11:30 am, the AAP has crossed the magic number of 126 with 56 wins and a lead in 77 seats.
From UPI Changes To Gold Hedging Rules Tweak; RBI’s 7 Key Decisions Today You Must Know
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent while maintaining the stance at 'withdrawal of accommodation'. He also announced a slew of other measures including extending held-to-maturity limit for banks, introducing single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in the UPI, allowing resident entities to hedge their gold price risk on recognised exchanges in the IFSC.
Disruptions Can’t be the Norm, Says PM Modi as Parliament Winter Session Begins
The Winter session of Parliament kicked off with a message by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for consensus from all parities to 'debate and not disrupt'. PM Modi also welcomed the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was officiated as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.
Border Row: CM Shinde Was Imprisoned in K’taka for Protesting Over Dispute, Says Maharashtra Minister
Maharashtra organisation, Swarajya Sangathan, on Wednesday, December 7, protested against the Karnataka border issue. They sprayed black ink on banner of Karnataka bank and raised slogans. Meanwhile, Maharashtra number plate buses are being stopped at Belagavi border. Maharashtra had resumed bus service to Karnataka this morning, with vehicles leaving from Kolhapur depot towards Belgaum.
Cyclone ‘Mandous’ Updates: Deep Depression to Bring Heavy Rain for Tamil Nadu, AP Also on Alert
Tamil Nadu is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall due to a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal that will deepen further and become a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Mumbai’s Crosses 300-Mark; Pollution in Kolkata Back At Pre-Covid levels
The air quality in Delhi and Mumbai continued to remain 'very poor' on Tuesday, with a blanket of smog enveloping both cities. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital and the financial capital crossed the 300 mark, putting them in the 'Very poor' category.
MP: 8-yr-old Stuck in 400-Ft Deep Borewell; Rescue Ops Underway, Child May Be Unconscious
An eight-year-old boy fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at a field in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. He continues to remain stuck in the well and rescue operations are currently underway.
Avatar The Way of Water First Reactions Call It ‘Phenomenal’, ‘Never Boring’ Despite 3 Hours Run Time
The Way of Water have arrived and the critics are praising James Cameron's film. The ace filmmaker returned to the Avatar world 13 years after the first film of the franchise shattered box office records.
