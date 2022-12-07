News18 Afternoon Digest: Parliament Winter Session Begins, RBI Raises Repo Rate By 35 bps And Other Top Stories

Good afternoon,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the Delhi MCD election results, Parliament’s Winter Session, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ announcements, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row and more.

MCD Election Results: In AAP vs BJP Fight, Kejriwal’s Party Leads in 137 Seats, Wins 56

Victories and trends suggest that the AAP has emerged with a clear lead in the MCD elections as counting of votes is underway in the national capital. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126. As per figures available at 11:30 am, the AAP has crossed the magic number of 126 with 56 wins and a lead in 77 seats. READ MORE

From UPI Changes To Gold Hedging Rules Tweak; RBI’s 7 Key Decisions Today You Must Know

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent while maintaining the stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. He also announced a slew of other measures including extending held-to-maturity limit for banks, introducing single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in the UPI, allowing resident entities to hedge their gold price risk on recognised exchanges in the IFSC. READ MORE

Disruptions Can’t be the Norm, Says PM Modi as Parliament Winter Session Begins

The Winter session of Parliament kicked off with a message by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for consensus from all parities to ‘debate and not disrupt’. PM Modi also welcomed the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was officiated as the chairman of Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

Border Row: CM Shinde Was Imprisoned in K’taka for Protesting Over Dispute, Says Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra organisation, Swarajya Sangathan, on Wednesday, December 7, protested against the Karnataka border issue. They sprayed black ink on banner of Karnataka bank and raised slogans. Meanwhile, Maharashtra number plate buses are being stopped at Belagavi border. Maharashtra had resumed bus service to Karnataka this morning, with vehicles leaving from Kolhapur depot towards Belgaum. READ MORE

Cyclone ‘Mandous’ Updates: Deep Depression to Bring Heavy Rain for Tamil Nadu, AP Also on Alert

Tamil Nadu is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall due to a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal that will deepen further and become a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). READ MORE

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Mumbai’s Crosses 300-Mark; Pollution in Kolkata Back At Pre-Covid levels

The air quality in Delhi and Mumbai continued to remain ‘very poor’ on Tuesday, with a blanket of smog enveloping both cities. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital and the financial capital crossed the 300 mark, putting them in the ‘Very poor’ category. READ MORE

MP: 8-yr-old Stuck in 400-Ft Deep Borewell; Rescue Ops Underway, Child May Be Unconscious

An eight-year-old boy fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. He continues to remain stuck in the well and rescue operations are currently underway. READ MORE

Avatar The Way of Water First Reactions Call It ‘Phenomenal’, ‘Never Boring’ Despite 3 Hours Run Time

The Way of Water have arrived and the critics are praising James Cameron’s film. The ace filmmaker returned to the Avatar world 13 years after the first film of the franchise shattered box office records. READ MORE

