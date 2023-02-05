News18 Afternoon Digest: Pervez Musharraf Dies in Dubai at 79; Govt Moves to Ban 138 Betting Apps With China Links & More

In a major move, the government has initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on “urgent" and “emergency" basis, News18 has learnt. Sources confirmed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) received a communication from the Union Home Ministry this week on the blocking these apps. READ MORE

Former Pakistani military officer and President Pervez Musharraf has died, sources told CNN-News18 on Sunday. Musharraf, who had taken power in a coup in 1999 and served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008, had been suffering from a prolonged illness. READ MORE

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said that Finance Secretary T V Somanathan should re-examine his theory on housing loan, where the latter had said that a housing loan is not a saving. READ MORE

The United States Pentagon on Saturday shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over North America, that had ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing. Soon after the incident, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had called the operation a “deliberate and lawful action" that came in response to China’s “unacceptable violation of our sovereignty". READ MORE

Despite no announcement from the Uttar Pradesh government for a caste-based census in the state, Deputy CM and key BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday backed the demand for it and said he is “all for it". This can be considered a significant turn in OBC politics in the state, as the BJP-led stat government has shown indication that it will follow the Bihar example, where a caste census has been announced. READ MORE

