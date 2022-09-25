News18 Afternoon Digest: Pilot Set for CM Post? Key Congress Meet in Rajasthan Today as Gehlot Preps for Party Prez Poll & Other Stories

‘Two Words to Raise Your Josh’, ‘130 Crore Indians Elated’: Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. This is the 93rd episode of his monthly address. Modi, opening his address, said he received messages from several people across states to talk about the cheetahs brought in from Namibia. “People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 cr Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we’ll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs," he said. Read more

‘India on Side of Peace, Will Firmly Remain There’: Jaishankar at UN General Assembly on Ukraine War

Advertisement

As the Ukraine war remained the significant agenda at the 77th UN General Assembly, India on Saturday strongly called for the need to end the war through diplomacy and reiterated its stand on the conflict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is one the side of peace and will remain firmly there. “We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," Jaishankar said. Read more

Security Upped in TN’s Coimbatore Amid Series of Petrol Bomb Attacks on RSS, BJP Functionaries

In the wake of rising attacks against BJP, RSS functionaries in Tamil Nadu, three petrol bombs were hurled at a RSS functionary’s residence in Madurai on Saturday. The Rapid Action Force (RAF), State Commandos and Special Force have been deployed in Coimbatore, where nearly seven violence-related incidents have been reported. Read more

Pilot Set for CM Post? Key Congress Meet in Rajasthan Today as Gehlot Preps for Party Prez Poll

While the Congress gears up to elect its next party president, the party has called for a key Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Rajasthan today. The meeting call for Rajasthan MLAs, that is to be held in Jaipur, comes amid talks about a leadership change in the state. With Ashok Gehlot confirming that he will run for the top party post, all eyes on Sachin Pilot who is likely to replace Gehlot as CM. Read more

Advertisement

WATCH: Courageous RPF Officers Rescue Man Who Fell Between Moving Train and Platform

Advertisement

In a real account of courage, two officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently saved the life of a man who accidentally fell into the small gap between the platform and a moving train. The incident took place at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu and CCTV footage of the same is going viral on the internet. The clip showcases a train moving at the station when a man suddenly slips and falls into the platform and the track. Read more

‘Coup’ Rumour Brews but Xi Has Plans to Rule China for Life | A Look at Chinese President’s Reign & its Future

Advertisement

The world is watching China with eyes open wide after the recent rumours about the Chinese President Xi Jinping being ousted from the top post and placed under house arrest. While these are just speculations that have no factual claims, the development opens up a Pandora’s box of questions about what next if the rumours were to find some truth, but before that, we look at how China got here. Read more

Ayan Explains How the Tonality of SRK’s Scene in Brahmastra Was Different, Says ‘It is a Bit of an Item Sequence’

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been receiving a lot of love and gave a good performance at the box office. Among many other things, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer was loved by the fans. The actor appeared as scientist Mohan Bharghav and was the ‘Vanarastra’ in Mukerji’s Astra Verse. The director also said that he is thinking about a spin-off of the character. Read more

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here