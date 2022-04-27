News18 Afternoon Digest: PK Won't Join Congress​— Here's What Went Wrong And Why It's No Surprise & Other Stories

BJP’s Peninsular Pitch | In Andhra, Party Bets Big on Brand Modi, Pawan Kalyan’s Star Power, Rifts Among Rivals

Playing second fiddle to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh until 2018 — the year the Nara Chandrababu Naidu-headed outfit quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — the Bharatiya Janata Party is pushing hard to build up its organisation in the state. READ MORE

PK Won’t Join Congress​— Here’s What Went Wrong And Why It’s No Surprise

In the end, the naysayers won. The union didn’t happen. The Congress says poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined its offer to join the party. PK, as he is popularly known, tweeted, thanking the Congress but not without a parting shot that the party has to show collective leadership. READ MORE

As Delhi’s Bhalswa Landfill Burns, Know Why it is Lethal and Reason Behind Frequent Fires in These ‘Garbage Mountains’

Amassive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday. The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, it is not yet known whether the fire was caused by methane generation or some human activity, according to officials. READ MORE

Threat Of Heat-related Illnesses Grow As North, West And Central India Face Heatwave

Intense heat wave continues to affect millions in Delhi and Central India along with parts of Pakistan. The Indian Meteorological Department said that intense heat waves will be experienced from April 27 across northern and central India. READ MORE

Beijing’s Most Populous Districts Brace For Another Round Of Testing As Covid Cases Rise

China’s capital Beijing braces for several more rounds of mandatory testing as its largest district aims to screen most of the Chinese capital’s 22 million residents after detecting less than 40 cases since the beginning of this week. READ MORE

Inflation in India: IMF Outlines Plan to Manage Rising Vegetable, Oil Prices

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said commodity fiscal stance, supporting vulnerable households and putting focus on infrastructure investment are needed during the current situation in India when inflation has gone up as spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine war. It also said well-communicated monetary policy actions are required to check structural weaknesses. READ MORE

IPL 2022: I Love Pressure and I am Just Showcasing my Abilities, Says Riyan Parag After Match-turning 56 vs RCB

Riyan Parag shut down his critics with a match-turning 56 off just 31 balls to help Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Pune. With RR tottering at 68/4, Parag played an innings of substance, after a prolonged spell of barren run that had fans questioning the 20-year-old place in the playing XI. However, backed by the team management and skipper Sanju Samson, Parag finally delivered. READ MORE

