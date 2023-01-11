News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Addresses MP Global Investors' Summit, CM Mann’s Threat to Striking Punjab Officials & More

The tension between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state officials escalated further on Wednesday when the former directed the striking PCS and revenue officials to resume duties by 2pm and declared their strike illegal. READ MORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually addressed the 7th edition of "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit" in Indore. He heaped praises at MP for its contribution in the development of India. The summit showcased the investment opportunities in the state.

The war of words between Congress and BJP has been intensifying with the latest being Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh commenting on Rahul Gandhi kissing on her sister's cheek. Singh, in a comment, questioned, "Which Pandava kisses his sister at the age of 50 in a public gathering?"

UK foreign minister James Cleverly will travel to Belfast to meet political parties of Northern Ireland to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol which has caused tensions in the region following its inception in 2021.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners List: It was a historic day for India as the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. However, it lost the Best Foreign Language Film award to Argentina, 1985. Meanwhile, The Fabelmans emerged as the biggest winner of the night on the movies front. The film took home the Best Film (Drama) award and Steven Spielberg took home the Best Director award for the film.

