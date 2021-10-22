News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Addresses Nation on India's 1 Billion Vaccine Feat and Other Top Stories

>Festival Caution, Optimistic Economy, Critics Silenced…: PM Modi’s 5 Big Messages on India’s 1 Billion Vax Feat

India’s vaccination drive is a big success, the 100 crore figure answers India’s critics, there is optimism in the economy, but the war is not over and don’t be negligent during festival season — Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave these five big messages in his address to the nation on Friday. >Read More

>EXPLAINED: What Experts Are Saying About Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 That Has Gained Ground In UK

A new subvariant of Delta, the dominant variant now of the novel coronavirus worldwide, has attracted the attention of health authorities after cases linked to it were reported in several countries, especially the UK. Taking on changes is a common occurrence with the novel coronavirus as it makes copies of itself and, while most mutations are harmless, some come along that enhance the transmissibility or lethality of the virus. >Read More

>Delhi Police’s First FIR in 1861 Was in Urdu. Crime? Stealing Hookah, Cooking Vessels

Ever wondered what was the first recorded crime in your city? Well, Delhiites will be amused by the first FIR filed in their city 160 years ago. On October 18, 1861, the Delhi Police registered its first-ever FIR under the Police Act. Maeeuddin S/O Mohd Yaar Khan, of Katra Sheesh Mahal, had registered the FIR for theft of items worth 45 annas (about Rs 2.81 then) from his residence. >Read More

>Liquor Ice-Cream at Coimbatore Cafe Becomes a Rage Among Teens, Officials Seal it Over ‘Poor Hygiene

Food safety officials sealed a cafe in the Lakshmi Mills area on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore district on Thursday for not meeting food hygiene standards and on charges of selling liquor ice-creams. Upon receiving complaints regarding the cafe keeping liquor bottles on its premises, the food safety officials visited the cafe namely ‘Rolling Dough’ to investigate the matter, a report said. >Read More

>Ola Cars to Recruit 10,000 New Employees, Expand to 100 Cities by Next Year

Mobility platform Ola on Thursday said it plans to hire 10,000 people, as it eyes a leadership position with $2 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) for its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next 12 months. Over the next two months, Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year, it said in a statement. Ola Cars claimed it has sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation. >Read More

>Nykaa IPO Opens Next Week, Plans to Raise Rs 5,200 Crore; Know Date, Price, Key Details

Nykaa, one of the most popular online marketplaces for beauty and wellness products in India is all set to launch its initial public offering on October 28, according to sources. The retailer plans to raise up to Rs 5,200 crore through IPO coming next week. Nykaa IPO will be open for subscription from October 28 to November 1, according to a media report. The anchor issue to raise up to Rs 2,340 crore will open on October 27, one day prior to Nykaa IPO. >Read More

>Life Certificate Last Date: Pension to Stop if You do not Submit Life Certificate Soon

Pensioners now require to submit their life certificates or jeevan pramaan by November 30 this year in order to keep receiving their monthly grant. The new rule has come into effect for pensioners above the age of 80 from October 1 and the window is available for two months. For those below 80, the rule will come into effect from November 1, while the window will remain open till November 30. One must visit their local post office or bank to submit their life certificate. Doorstep banking and online submission are some other ways via which this procedure can be completed too. >Read More

