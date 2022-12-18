News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi, Amit Shah in North East; Cong Completes 4 Years in Rajasthan Amid Gehlot vs Pilot Faceoff & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s North East visit, Congress’s Rajasthan political face-off and the FIFA Qatar World Cup finals are among top stories this afternoon.

PM Modi, Amit Shah in NE: Shown Red Card To Obstacles In Way Of Northeast’s Development, Says PM at Shillong Event

Prime Minister Narendra attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Sunday. Union Ministers Amit Shah and G Kishan Reddy, and Chief Ministers of all northeastern states also participated in the celebrations. READ MORE

Congress Completes 4 Years in Rajasthan, Gehlot Says State Has No Anti-Incumbency

Advertisement

As Congress marked fours years of being in power in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state and there could no bigger achievement than this. READ MORE

‘Sachin Jaisa CM Ho’: Vocal Support, Slogans For Pilot at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

The Bharat Jodo Yatra today saw some vocal support for Sachin Pilot, the congress leader CM Gehlot referred to as a “traitor" in an NDTV interview last week. Pilot however stuck to his official position that the leadership issue is up to the party but also said he felt “sad and “hurt" about Gehlot’s jibes. READ MORE

GST Council Highlights: Rate Cut; 3 Kinds Of Offences Decriminalised, Tax Limit For Prosecution Hiked

The GST Council, which is headed by the Union finance minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs, took several decisions on Saturday. It recommended to decriminalise certain offences and bring down GST on certain items to nil. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance Amid Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Says Pathaan is Very Patriotic

Deepika Padukone has been making the headlines lately for the song Besharam Rang from her and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. While one section of the audience is loving it, others have criticised it. Amid the controversy, the actress made her first public appearance as she headed towards the airport to jet off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Finals. READ MORE

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina To Take on France in Final Showdown

After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here