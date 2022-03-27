News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Hails $400 Bn in Exports; Int'l Flights to Resume from Today

Imran Khan’s ‘Win-Win’ Deal with Opposition to Help Him Calm the Waves of Political Storm in Pakistan

In a carefully worked out deal aimed at assuaging both the riled-up opposition and the current government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may announce early elections after the Budget is presented, possibly ahead of time too, sources said. Pakistan is in political turmoil as it faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is relying on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves. READ MORE

In 1st Mann ki Baat After BJP Sweep in Polls, PM Modi Hails $400 Bn in Exports

Lauding India’s export figures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country had reached a whopping 400 billion dollars worth of deals. Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM called for ‘making the local reach the global’ and further developing the reputation of Indian products. “At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy. But more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion. Today, India has reached 400 billion dollars," he said. READ MORE

Split in NC Could be Gamechanger as BJP Tries to Stave Off 1977 Repeat in Quest to Install 1st Hindu CM of J&K

Two major political developments have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir this week. Farooq Khan, who retired as an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police in 2013, resigned over a signal from New Delhi as advisor to Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha. Vikramaditya Singh, son of the veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh and grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s last Dogra monarch, Hari Singh, resigned from the Congress party. Khan’s resignation came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu, his second to J&K in the last six months. READ MORE

International Flights to and from India Resume from Today, Here are New Rules to Keep in Mind

International flights to and from India have started from today. The resumption of flights comes after over two years of pandemic-induced ban on air travel. So if you too are looking to travel internationally, these are the new rules you should keep in mind as the Centre has announced several relaxations to the existing COVID-19 protocols that will come into effect at airports and flights. According to the new rules announced by the ministry of civil aviation, cabin crew members will no longer be needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports are allowed to resume pat-down search of passengers, wherever needed. READ MORE

Trade Unions Call for 2-Day Bharat Bandh From Tomorrow; Banking, Transport, Other Services to be Affected

Acollective forum of trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers, and people’. The protest, starting from Monday, will also be joined by the banking sector, the All India Bank Employees Association said. The unions have called for a two-day pan-India strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the government. READ MORE

Zomato Clarifies 10 Minutes Food Delivery Service After Notice From Chennai Police

Zomato’s latest Instant Delivery service that promises 10-minute delivery has been receiving a lot of flak online. Although the pilot programme is yet to roll out in Gurugram, Haryana next month, officials of different states are discussing details with the food aggregator. According to a press release, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police department recently met with food delivery aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to discuss road safety. The release notes that the police department had earlier questioned Zomato’s 10-minute instant delivery promise citing traffic conditions. READ MORE

