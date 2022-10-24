News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Joins Special Sing-along with Army Jawans; Cyclone Sitrang to Intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm & Other Stories

WATCH | PM Modi Joins Special Sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil During Diwali Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra who is in Kargil celebrating Diwali with jawans, took part in a special sing-along today, clapping and grooving to the Vande Mataram song. In the video, PM Modi is seen clapping as several jawans are seen singing the Vande Mataram song. Some jawans doubled up as musicians and performed the song with Modi in the center. Modi was also seen humming the song, nodding along with the jawans who were giving as soulful performance of the patriotic song. READ MORE

LIVE | Cyclone Sitrang to Intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today, Landfall in Bangladesh Tomorrow; NDRF on Alert in Bengal Coastal Areas

Advertisement

Cyclone Sitrang is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm as it gathers pace over the Bay of Bengal and will make a landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, the IMD said. The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone on Sunday evening and is very likely to gather further strength becoming a severe cyclonic storm on Monday with wind speed reaching 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal and isolated heavy rain in north coastal Odisha, as per the IMD. READ MORE

Coimbatore Blast: Cops Probe Terror Links After Ingredients for Explosives Found at Suspect’s House; CCTV Visuals Surface

Police are investigating terror links in the gas cylinder blast in a car in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore after huge quantities of explosives were found at the victim’s house. The blast near a temple in Coimbatore on Sunday killed Jameza Mubin, who was earlier questioned by the central anti-terror agency over alleged ISIS links in 2019, according to police. Mubin was charred to death in the explosion. It remains unclear whether the blast was deliberate or accidental. Police have recovered potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur – materials used to make country bombs – from Mubin’s residence. READ MORE

Will Rishi Sunak be Announced as UK PM Tonight? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Leadership Race

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak was in the lead in the weekend commanding the support of 155 MPs, the BBC reported while Penny Mordaunt had the support of 25MPs. There are 357 Tory MPs and as mentioned above only 180 have gone public regarding who they shall support. There were more than 50 MPs who supported the former PM Boris Johnson but he has now backed out of the race. The nominations are coming in and they will close on Monday at 2pm (local time). They were declared open on Thursday night. READ MORE

I will not Resign, Says Kannur University VC After Governor’s Order

Advertisement

After the Kerala Governor asked vice-chancellors of nine universities to resign, the VC of Kannur University refused to comply with the orders. Gopinath Ravindar has called accusations against him fake. “I have received the decision of Kerala Governor Arid Mohammad Khan but I will not submit my resignation. The registration of the VC is based either on financial irregularities or bad behavior and neither of these has happened here. This is a fake accusation," he was quoted as saying by ANI. READ MORE

Dead Ball Controversy: Why Virat Kohli Was Given Three Byes Even After Getting Bowled Out | Explained

Advertisement

The thrilling Super 12 match of the Men’s T20 World Cup at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground between India and Pakistan not only produced a few iconic moments but the exciting clash witnessed a controversy as well. India registered a dramatic four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. The side chased down a 160-run target in exactly 20 overs, with former captain Virat Kohli producing a masterclass of batting, slamming an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here