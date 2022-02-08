News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Slams 'Loss of Talent' Due to 'Dynasty Politics' and Other Top Stories

>Parliament: Discredit, Destabilise & Dismiss is Cong’s Strategy, Says PM Modi, Slams ‘Loss of Talent’ Due to Dynasty Politics

Replying to Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the health workers and 1.3 crore Indians for putting up a resilient fight against an unprecedented pandemic. He attacked the Congress party on a number of issues. >LIVE UPDATES

>Hijab Row: Issue Has Become Emotive, Says K’taka HC as Hearing Begins; Stone Pelting Reported in Several Districts

As the controversy around wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka heats up, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm, asking all those concerned to ‘let children study’. He said the matter would be heard in the high court today, and for everyone to wait for the court’s observation on the matter.> LIVE UPDATES

>Stricter UP ‘Love Jihad’ Law, Ramayan University in Ayodhya, Free Power for Farmers: Highlights of BJP Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday assured stricter ‘love jihad’ law, free power for farmers and Ramayan University in Ayodhya among other promises to 24 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh in its manifesto — ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’. The party has promised to impose a jail term of 10 years and Rs 1 lakh fine on an accused arrested under the ‘love jihad’ law. >READ MORE

>Delhi Alcohol Prices Drop as Retailers Give Out Heavy Discounts; What will be New Liquor Rates?

Liquor vendors in Delhi have brought in some good news for alcohol lovers in the national capital this new year. As the state government implements the new liquor policy, several vendors in the national capital are offering huge discounts on alcohol prices. The new prices have been put in place for Indian as well as imported bands, according to reports. The discounts range from 30 to 40 per cent on MRP of branded liquors, as the new rule comes into effect in Delhi from November, last year. >READ MORE

>One Afghanistan Under-19 Player, 3 Staffers Refuse to Fly Back Home; Seek Asylum in UK: Report

One player of the Afghanistan Under-19 team that finished fourth in the recently concluded ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 and three staffers have reportedly decided not to board the flight back home and are staying put in England in a bid to seek asylum in the UK. As per a report in an Afghanistan news outlet, pashtovoa.com, “The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that a member of the Under-19 team and three board members have fled to the British capital, London, seeking asylum". >READ MORE

>Praveen Kumar Sobti, aka Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Passes Away at 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti who played the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s show Mahabharat passed away. He had just turned 74, in December last year. Hailing from Punjab, the actor became a household name after playing the role of Bheem in the mythological series and was known for his huge build. Besides being an actor, he was also an athlete and had been a top player in the hammer and disc throw. He was a medalist in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics. >READ MORE

