News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi to Launch Rail 2A & 7 of Mumbai Metro; Why Pakistan PM is Begging India for Help & Other Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon Digest, read the latest news on the Mumbai Metro, India-Pak ties, the Air India ‘peeing’ case and more.

Mumbai Metro: PM Modi to Launch Rail 2A & 7 Today, What’s the Status, Cost & Connectivity of Other Lines?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro today - Lines 2A and 7 - in accordance with his focus on providing seamless urban mobility. He will also undertake a ride in the metro. READ MORE

Crippling Economy, Food & Drug Shortage, Miffed China: Why Pakistan PM is Begging India for Help

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir sought $4 billion financial aid from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure the country does not plunge into default amid shrinking foreign exchange reserves. READ MORE

Did This Co-flyer ‘Instigate’ Pee Case Complainant? Report by Air India Crew Contradicts Victim’s Claim

The Air India ‘peeing’ case has taken another turn with the flight crew submitting a four-page report that suggests the complainant, a 72-year-old woman, may have been instigated by a co-passenger. The report stated that the woman’s subsequent behaviour cast a doubt about her “intent and integrity". READ MORE

On Cam | Youngsters Seen Hugging on Moving Scooty in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, UP Police Probe Underway

Two youngsters were seen riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. However, it wasn’t a usual bike ride, as the duo was seen hugging face to face while the two-wheeler was in motion. READ MORE

Twitter User Hilariously Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Being ‘Reported’ By Virat Kohli

A Desi Twitter user called Er. Ishaan has been consistently tweeting at Virat Kohli over a period of 11 years. The “beef" started when Ishaan apparently used “foul language" in a tweet to Kohli, after which the cricketer wrote to him, “your account has been reported and will be deactivated soon. dont tweet if u wana use foul language [sic]." This went down in 2011. Starting from the next year, with some intervals in between, Ishaan kept tweeting at Kohli, reminding him that his account had not, in fact, been deleted. READ MORE

